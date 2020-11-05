SOUTH BEND — On paper, Saturday’s football game in South Bend pits the No. 1 team in the country, Clemson, against the No. 4 team, Notre Dame. A highly-anticipated game like this usually makes the buzz around a campus for the game higher. In the year of COVID-19, though, that’s different.
While ESPN’s College GameDay morning show may be in town for the game, they’re not setting up to broadcast the show in the shadow of Touchdown Jesus. There’s no Friday night pep rally that’s being prepared for downtown South Bend. Instead, Notre Dame’s campus and the surrounding South Bend community has looked mostly the same in the leadup to one of the biggest college football games of the season.
It’s the opposite of what it looked like 15 years ago, the last time a No. 1 team visited Notre Dame Stadium. The Friday night pep rally was so big that they held it inside the stadium, with more than 20,000 people filling one side. The game itself then had a standing room-only crowd of 80,795 fans, cheering on their No. 9 Irish against No. 1 USC.
Saturday’s game against Clemson won’t be like that in the slightest. Only Notre Dame students, faculty and parents of players are allowed to attend the game in-person, making it a crowd of about 10,000 people. GameDay will take place inside the stadium, with no live crowd in the background like the show traditionally has.
It’s a different feel for such a big showdown, per Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. But even without the extra buzz, Kelly’s team knows how significant the game is.
“I think campus is a little different; you don’t feel the same kind of vibe that you normally would,” Kelly said. “I think that’s kind of been the case all year, so it just feels like another week for us, in terms of preparation. But our kids know (it’s a big game), and that’s all that really matters. It’d be nice to have all of the other trappings that go with it, but there’s enough noise about this game. Our guys hear it; they understand it. They have to make sure they’re not distracted by it.
“I think the pandemic has made it a little bit different … I think there’s a great deal of excitement, even without all the other things that are going on.”
BOOK’S PREPARATION
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is one of the most successful starting quarterbacks in program history, accumulating a 25-3 record as a starter dating back to the 2018 season (he also made one start in 2017). Performing well in “the big game,” though, is something that had alluded the senior.
His three losses have all come against ranked teams — vs. No. 2 Clemson in the 2018 Cotton Bowl, and at No. 3 Georgia and No. 19 Michigan in 2019. In those three games combined, Book is 54-of-106 passing for 508 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Both his completion percentage and passing yards are below his career averages.
In 2020, Book hasn’t performed to the level some might have thought he would in his third full season as the starter. After an up-and-down first four games, though, Book has looked sharp the last two weeks. He had a season-high 312 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win over Pitt, and he controlled the offense efficiently in last week’s win over Georgia Tech. He finished 18-of-26 passing for 199 yards and a touchdown pass.
“I’ve worked on a lot of things,” said Book of his last two games. “One of the main things was just timing and knowing where guys will be at the right time. I’ve been able to get better at that every week and I just feel more comfortable with those guys out on the perimeter. Just been putting in more reps, day-in and day-out. … I’m glad I’ve had a few good games under my belt, and I’m ready to keep going.”
Kelly said Book’s preparation this week for No. 1 Clemson has changed a little bit because of the nature of the defense the Tigers run. Converting on third downs will be critical, as Clemson ranks eighth in the nation in only allowing 27% of third-down conversions against them. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is ninth in the country in picking up first downs on third down, doing so 55% of the time.
“From Ian’s standpoint, this is much more about protecting yourself, getting us in the right protections,” Kelly said. “(Clemson defensive coordinator Brent) Venables does a great job with different looks … I think the week for Ian is a little bit more cerebral, in that sense — making sure you’re well-protected so we can get the ball out in a timely fashion. We’ve been really good in third-down situations, so we want to make sure we give him all of those tools to give him the opportunity on third down.”
CLEMSON INJURY UPDATE
While it’s widely known that Tiger quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play, Clemson will also be without a few key defensive players. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Mike Jones will not make the trip to South Bend for the team, putting the Tigers down four starters on defense. Linebacker James Skalski is out with an injury and defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the first half because of a targeting call against him from last week leading to a first-half suspension this week.
