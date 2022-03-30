SOUTH BEND — After a stellar freshman season at Notre Dame, Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley likely won’t play another game collegiately.
On Wednesday, Wesley announced via Twitter that he’ll be entering his name into the 2022 NBA Draft.
“Thank you to all my coaches who allowed me to be a part of their team and for contributing their time, knowledge and love for the game of basketball,” said Wesley in part of a lengthy statement. “Your guidance on and off the court has provided me with the skills to progress to the next level in basketball and life.
“I am beyond thankful to be a part of this (Notre Dame) family. The coaching staff and faculty here are amazing, and I’m blessed to have this experience. You believed in me and gave me a chance to excel on and off the court. Playing for the Notre Dame family and the South Bend community has made this year an incredible experience. It has always been a dream and a goal for me to play at the next level. God has a plan for me, and I trust him!”
Wesley then told ESPN later Wednesday evening that he has no plans of pulling his name from the draft and is expected to forego the rest of his collegiate career.
The 6’5” guard quickly progressed over the course of Notre Dame’s 2021-22 season, playing in all 35 games while starting in 28 of them.
The freshman scored 504 total points for Notre Dame, averaging 14.4 points per game to lead the team. His athleticism and impressive ability to create plays off the dribble helped lead Notre Dame to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
Wesley scored in double figures in 29 of 35 games, dropping 20 points or more in eight of those contests. His career high of 24 came on the road against Illinois just two games before arguably the biggest moment of his freshman campaign, helping the Irish beat Kentucky on a late go-ahead jump shot on Dec. 11 in South Bend.
Wesley’s projected as a mid-to-late first round pick by many mock drafts, including USA Today (19th overall to the Indiana Pacers via the Cleveland Cavaliers), CBS Sports (21st overall to the Dallas Mavericks) and Yahoo Sports (16th overall to the Houston Rockets).
Additionally, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said on the “Mully and Haugh” radio show in Chicago Wednesday that forward Nate Laszewski also plans on testing the NBA waters in the spring.
The 6’10” senior from Jupiter, Florida, averaged 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this past season. He’s a threat down low and beyond the arc, shooting nearly 46% (57-of-125) from three in 2021-22.
Earlier this week, forward Paul Atkinson Jr. announced he wouldn’t be using his extra year of collegiate eligibility in order to pursue a professional career.
The Yale transfer averaged 12.5 and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Irish this past season and was an integral part of the team’s success toward the end of the season.
As of now, those three players are the only ones that have made any kind of decision in regards to playing for Notre Dame in the 2022-23 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.