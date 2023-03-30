SOUTH BEND — Micah Shrewsberry admitted Thursday he doesn’t have many hobbies.
“My family and basketball,” Shrewsberry said. “Everybody talks about basketball as it’s what they do but not what they are — no, it’s what I do and it’s what I am. I’m a family man, and I love hoops.”
Fortunately for Notre Dame, he’s good at the basketball hobby. Being good at the family one is an added bonus.
Shrewsberry was introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at Notre Dame Thursday morning. He is the first Black head coach in program history and joins two other Black head coaches in prominent coaching positions at the school in football coach Marcus Freeman and women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey.
“I truly believe this: you can win a national championship here,” Shrewsberry said. “You can win a national championship here, and that’s what we’re going to do, and that’s what we’re going to fight for every single day. We’re also going to do it the right way. We’re going to find kids that fit Notre Dame.”
Shrewsberry spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament’s second round this year.
“I need to thank Penn State University and the administrators there … They took a chance on me as an assistant coach who had never (head) coached a day in his life,” Shrewsberry said. “Thank you so much to them, the administration at Penn State, the players who took me on an unbelievable ride and the fun we had building that in two years, and then the staff — I’m not here without them.”
Shrewsberry was born in Jeffersonville and raised in Indianapolis. He went to Cathedral High School, then both Hanover College and Indiana State for his collegiate studies.
The majority of his coaching career has been in Indiana, his most prominent stints being at Butler and Purdue. He was at Butler from 2007-11, assisting on the back-to-back national runner-up teams the Bulldogs had under head coach Brad Stevens.
Shrewsberry then had two stints with Purdue. The first came between 2011-13 as an assistant head coach, and the second from 2019-2021 as the associate head coach. In between those stops in West Lafayette was a six-year stay with the NBA’s Boston Celtics, where Stevens was the head coach.
This is not the first time Shrewsberry has been a head coach of a collegiate team in South Bend. At 30 years old, he was hired to coach the IU-SB Titans, spending the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons as the head man of the program.
“I would always drive by (Notre Dame) going home and always dreamed about what it would be like to coach here,” Shrewsberry said. “And now, in 2023, I’m getting that opportunity. Believing in yourself and your dreams, that really comes true.”
Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said they had more than 70 candidates for the position. They were able to narrow that list down to six for interviews, with Shrewsberry continually being the top name on his list.
“When I began this search, I was unsure how this opening would be perceived, and as a consequence, what kind of candidates we might attract,” Swarbrick said. “I quickly learned that the perception of the job was exceptionally positive, and as a natural byproduct, the candidate pool proved to be exceptionally strong. … During my time at Notre Dame, I’ve had the privilege of hiring head coaches in 22 of our 26 sports. In none of the cases was I faced with a candidate pool that was this strong.”
Shrewsberry will be tasked with rebuilding a Notre Dame program that has missed the NCAA Tournament five of the last six seasons. This past year was a disaster for the Irish, as high expectations fell by the wayside with an 11-21 overall record and 3-17 ACC mark.
Couple that with nearly the entire roster gone due to either graduation or the transfer portal, and Shrewsberry will have a lot of legwork to do to get a team in place before the fall.
“For me, it’s about getting with the current guys, getting on the court and working with them,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s the number one priority for me, is to get back on the court. I miss the game. Even though we just finished playing … I miss being on the court. I miss practice. I love workouts. I love being on the court. That’s the number one priority for me.
“And then, obviously, recruiting. Recruiting is really important. It never stops, and it hasn’t since this change happened.”