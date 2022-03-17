DAYTON, Ohio – With Saint Patrick’s Day on the horizon, the “Luck of the Irish” idea seemed like a corny joke heading into Wednesday night’s First Four matchup between Notre Dame and Rutgers.
But just minutes into the holiday, something that was meant to garner a cheap laugh became a fitting reality for the Fighting Irish.
With both teams tied at 87 with just under 20 seconds to play in the second overtime, Notre Dame held possession with an opportunity to win its first NCAA Tournament game in five years. Guard Blake Wesley took the ball into the paint from the right side, putting up an awkward shot near the rim.
Wesley’s shot missed the mark, but forward Paul Atkinson Jr’s sheer will gave the Irish one more chance at victory.
Surrounded by four Rutgers players, Atkinson Jr. elevated above them all, grabbing the offensive rebound before scoring with just 1.4 seconds left.
That basket handed the Irish an 89-87 win in double overtime at University of Dayton Arena. They’ll now move on to play Alabama in San Diego on Friday.
“You notice Paul’s shot went in at 12:02 on St. Patrick’s Day?” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “Maybe there was a little bit of karma right there. … If there’s going to be a better NCAA Tournament game than that, I’ll have to see it. That was an unbelievable basketball game. And (Rutgers) is a tough group. And they’re fearless, and I’m really proud of our group because we just kept hanging in there.”
In what was the first NCAA Tournament experience for most of the Notre Dame roster, the Irish came out loose and matched a very physical Rutgers team punch-for-punch.
The biggest key to the contest’s early stages was how Atkinson Jr. would handle Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi. Omoruyi’s 6’11” frame was a handful at times, but Atkinson Jr. proved he was more than willing to match the physicality at 6’9”.
The Yale transfer scored eight of the team’s first 17 points, helping the Irish build a 17-13 lead with 12:05 left in the first half. With Wesley struggling on offense early, Atkinson Jr.’s efficiency helped keep the Irish in the game as the first half came to a close. He led all Irish scorers in the first half with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
“It was a good bounce-back performance for us,” said Atkinson Jr. after the ACC Tournament loss to Virginia Tech last week. “I just wanted to battle for these guys. They haven’t been here, and I haven’t been here in a long time. A lot of people don’t get this chance."
On the other side, Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell had a first half to remember. Normally known for his defense, McConnell scored nearly 12 points over his season average in the first 20 minutes. He dropped 18 points to help spearhead an offensive attack that shot 58% (18-of-31) from the floor.
That effort helped the Scarlet Knights hold a 41-36 lead over Notre Dame at halftime.
Rutgers threatened to deliver a knockout punch at the beginning of the second half when forward Ron Harper Jr. buried a ‘3’ to hand the Scarlet Knights a 44-36 lead, their largest advantage of the game.
Notre Dame fought right back though, not allowing an eight-point deficit to swell into double digits early in the second half.
The Irish went on a quick 6-0 run, cutting the Rutgers lead to two behind baskets from Atkinson Jr., forward Nate Laszewski and guard Cormac Ryan.
The Scarlet Knights would stretch that lead back out to six at 50-44 with 14:47 left in the second half, but back-to-back three-point shots from guard Dane Goodwin and Ryan made it a 51-50 contest with a little over 13 minutes to play.
The rest of the half saw both teams trade leads back and forth.
Notre Dame would build a 63-58 lead with six minutes to go – topped off by a three-point play from Goodwin. Rutgers always had an answer of its own though, cutting Notre Dame’s five-point lead to one on a couple occasions.
The Irish and Scarlet Knights would trade two more baskets during the final two minutes of play to knot things up at 69.
Laszewski gave the Irish a brief 69-67 lead following a layup off of an offensive rebound before Rutgers guard Geo Baker hit a step-back jumper to tie the contest at 69 with 1:46 to play.
Both teams had opportunities late to either take the lead or win in walk-off fashion, but a difficult fade-away shot from Baker as time expired in regulation fell short for Rutgers.
In the overtime periods, it was clear neither team wanted to leave the arena empty-handed. Late in the first overtime, with the game tied at 73, Laszewski drove toward the basket and finished, scoring two of his 18 points on the night to give his team a 75-73 lead with 1:34 left.
The roller coaster continued on Rutgers' next offensive possession when Harper Jr. banked in a ‘3’ with 49 seconds left, giving the Scarlet Knights a 76-75 lead.
The Irish couldn’t get a bucket on their next offensive possession, but a bad inbounds pass from Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy allowed Ryan to make a play for Notre Dame.
The senior grabbed the ball and made a move toward the basket. With 25 seconds left in the overtime period, Ryan hit the layup to give Notre Dame a 77-76 advantage.
“That ball was thrown a little bit too high,” Ryan said. “I grabbed it, and there was only one destination in mind. I was fortunate enough to make that play, and that was just the first of many plays down the stretch that this group made.”
Mulcahy would answer for his mistake on Ruttgers next possession, hitting a three-pointer from the left corner to put his team ahead, 79-77, with eight seconds left.
The Irish would then make a big play with just two seconds remaining to force a second overtime. Wesley – who scored just eight points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field on Wednesday – delivered at the most important time, connecting on a drive to the basket to prolong what was already an instant classic.
The game’s sheer insanity continued late into the second overtime when McConnell – who scored a team-high 23 points for the Scarlet Knights – hit a ‘3’ to put Rutgers ahead, 84-83, with 1:37 to go.
The Irish would score the next four points of the game behind a bucket from Atkinson Jr. and free throws from guard Prentiss Hubb to make it 87-84 with 40 seconds to go.
Harper Jr. would then tie the game at 87 on a circus three-point shot, which set up Atkinson Jr.’s gutsy game-winning bucket to seal the NCAA Tournament victory.
“I haven’t felt like that in a long time,” Atkinson Jr. said. “It’s amazing. Bunch of cameras on you. Big spotlight, last game of the night. It’s just awesome.”
Atkinson Jr.’s 26 points led all scorers for the Irish, but double-digit games from Ryan, Laszewski and Goodwin played just as big of a factor in the win.
Brey and his group will need that consistency across the board once again if they’re going to advance past the Crimson Tide on Friday in San Diego. Tip-off for that game is slated for 4:15 p.m. on TNT.
UCLA was a First Four team that won an overtime thriller over Michigan State in Dayton during last season's NCAA Tournament. Those Bruins went on a run all the way to the Final Four.
Can this Irish group do the same?
“Sunday night, at my house, we said we were going to channel UCLA,” Brey said. “And talk about coachable guys, huh? Anytime you win a game in this thing, it’s huge. And again, we talked about my quote that said let’s use Dayton as a springboard. I’ll continue to say that for the next five hours in the air to San Diego.”
