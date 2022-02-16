SOUTH BEND — To survive a loss to an under-.500 Boston College team at home, Notre Dame needed somebody to step up late an overtime.
Up 93-92 with 39 seconds left, Fighting Irish senior Prentiss Hubb drove the ball inside the paint, spun around and managed to hit a floater off the backboard to put his team ahead, 95-92, with nine seconds left on the clock.
Hubb would then steal the following in-bounds pass from Boston College, make two free throws to put Notre Dame up five before icing the game entirely with another pair from the charity stripe to give the Irish a 99-95 win over the Eagles.
“It’s kind of natural,” said Hubb of his cool demeanor late in the game. “I think it just comes from all the years of playing basketball. I just keep a calm and collected head.”
“He made a bunch of offensive plays, and he just made us believe,” added Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey of Hubb. “With what he talks about in the huddles and what he talks about in the timeouts, he’s such a winner. He’s not afraid, and he just senses the moment for us.”
Both teams shot well during the first half, with both averaging over 50% from the field.
The Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) got whatever they wanted in the half court on offense early on. They made seven of its first 10 shots from the field, opening up an 18-13 lead with 13:36 to go in the first frame.
The Irish maintained a six-point advantage — leading 28-22 — after a driving layup from senior Dane Goodwin with a little less than eight minutes left in the half. Over the next four minutes though, the Irish would fail to hit a shot from the field.
Notre Dame’s drought allowed the Eagles (9-15, 4-10 ACC) to go on a 9-2 run during that period, taking a 31-30 lead at the 4:25-mark of the first half.
The Irish’s four-minute lull would come to an end with a layup from Goodwin — who had 18 points in the first half — that gave Notre Dame the lead back at 32-31 with 3:56 until half.
Brey’s group would add seven points during the final 3:56 of the first half, but the Eagles remained hot offensively, scoring 43 to lead the Irish by four at halftime.
Notre Dame shot 52% (13-of-25) with Goodwin and freshman Blake Wesley combining for 26 of the team’s 39 points, but Boston College simply shot the ball better. They made 61% (17-of-28) of their shots and saw freshman Jaeden Zackery (10 points), sophomore DeMarr Langford Jr. (11 points) and graduate senior Makai Ashton-Langford (10 points) score in double figures during the first 20 minutes of the contest.
“I told them at halftime that I’ve been telling them the other team has 28, 26, 25, 26,” Brey said. “But (Wednesday) night, they had 43 on us. We had 39, so I was thinking that we were going to have to score to get out of here with a win, because we were really having a hard time guarding them. They were making some tough shots.”
In the second half, the offense stayed hot for both teams. Boston College, who only averaged 64 points per game coming in, continued to hit the bottom of the net at a high rate.
The Eagles dropped in 19 points during the first 10 minutes of the second half, holding serve with the Irish, who held a 63-62 lead with 10:11 to go.
Over the next two minutes, Wesley scored four straight points for Notre Dame, putting the Irish up by five and sending the Purcell Pavilion crowd into a frenzy.
The Eagles failed to collapse though and both teams fought back and forth during the final eight minutes of the second half.
Boston College actually held an 80-75 lead with 3:52 to play, but four straight points from Notre Dame senior Nate Laszewski cut the deficit to one with 3:02 remaining.
The Irish would eventually take an 84-82 lead with 55 seconds to go after a pair of free throws from graduate senior Paul Atkinson Jr, but Boston College came right back with two made free throws of its own by Zackery with 43 seconds to go.
The two teams would exchange driving layups – one by Wesley and one by Ashton-Langford – before Wesley got one last chance to win it in regulation for the Irish. He created space and pulled up for a mid-range jumper, but it was too long, leading to five minutes of extra basketball.
With two Boston College post players on the bench after fouling out in regulation, Notre Dame attacked the paint. Laszewski and Atkinson Jr. both hit a pair of free throws to put the Irish ahead, 90-86, with 3:25 left.
Atkinson Jr. would split a pair of free throws to put the Irish up five with 2:07 left, but the Eagles weren’t finished fighting.
Boston College freshman Kanye Jones would hit a ‘3’ with 39 seconds left to cut Notre Dame’s lead to one at 93-92. That’s when Hubb put the game away, scoring the team’s final six points.
Both teams saw a combined 11 players score in double figures on Wednesday night. Goodwin led his team with 23, while Langford led BC with 23 of his own.
With the victory, the Irish stay tied atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with Duke at 12-3. Brey’s team will now prepare for a road test against Wake Forest (20-7, 10-6 ACC) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“Again, give (Boston College) credit,” Brey said. “They shot it well. They could’ve broken our spirit a couple times, but I have to give this group credit. They just kept playing, and we never got discouraged, even though Boston College was very hard to guard.”
