SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame saw four players score in double figures on Wednesday night against Syracuse, but not one of them made what turned out to be one of the game’s biggest shots late.
With less than four minutes left in the second half, Notre Dame led Syracuse 65-63 with the ball. With the shot clock winding down, Prentiss Hubb – who had three points up to that point – had to get a shot up. Just before the shot clock expired, the senior stepped back behind the line and rainbowed a three-point shot that would go in to give the Fighting Irish a five-point lead.
From there, Notre Dame outscored the Orange, 11-6, going on to win 79-69 and securing its 20th victory of the season Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.
“I thought we played well very well against the zone,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “We made a lot of good decisions and really believed we were going to win. This group always believes they’re going to figure out ways to win.
“We’ve joked about Hubb wanting to take the big shots, and the worst low-percentage shot in maybe the history of Notre Dame basketball is in the air, and I’m thinking ‘this is probably going in.’ The guy just has a bunch of good karma around him. He believes, and that’s just who he is.”
The Fighting Irish (20-8, 13-4 ACC) and Syracuse (15-13, 9-8 ACC) went pound-for-pound throughout the first half.
Against the Orange’s 2-3 zone, the Irish looked comfortable. Notre Dame maneuvered well offensively through the Syracuse defense, especially down low with graduate senior Paul Atkinson Jr. The Yale transfer had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first half alone. That effort helped the Irish out-rebound the Orange, 23-10, in the first half.
“The coaches just told me beforehand that against this zone, there will be a good chance for a lot of offensive rebounds,” Atkinson Jr. said. “We took a lot of good shots (Wednesday) night, and I was just trying to get the ones we missed. I just felt really comfortable against the zone all night. We practiced all week against it in preparation. It was a little different than Syracuse, but it was still good preparation.”
Combined with Atkinson Jr’s performance in the first half, senior Nate Laszewski scored nine, freshman Blake Wesley and Cormac Ryan each had six, and the Irish held a 42-38 lead at halftime over Syracuse.
Notre Dame played well on offense during the first 20 minutes, but Syracuse managed to keep it close because of the performances by Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim.
Both brothers made plays off the dribble and the Irish truly had no answers. Jimmy had 15 and Buddy finished with 13 in the first half as Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim’s sons put in 28 of the team’s 38 points of the frame.
In the second half, Notre Dame jumped out to a seven-point lead after a ‘3’ from Dane Goodwin on the team’s first offensive possession.
Notre Dame wouldn’t be able to build on the lead though, with the Orange going on a 7-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 47-45 advantage with 16:42 to go.
In a game of runs, the Irish would counter.
Over the next four and-a-half minutes, Notre Dame went on a 13-0 run that featured seven points from Ryan and two three-point baskets from Laszewski. That blitz put the Irish ahead 58-47 with 12:15 to go.
Notre Dame upped its lead to 12 after a layup from Atkinson Jr. made it 60-48 with 11 minutes to play, and it seemed at that point the Irish held all the necessary momentum at home to put Syracuse away.
The Orange though, kept fighting.
Over the next seven minutes, Syracuse chipped away. Both Boeheim brothers led the charge during the comeback, but four straight points from Bourama Sidibe had Syracuse within two at 65-63 with 4:37 to play.
Syracuse played strong defense on the following possession, but Hubb’s very difficult shot went in, and from there, the Orange didn’t play with the same energy down the stretch.
Notre Dame managed to hold onto the lead the rest of the contest, hitting nine of 10 free throws during the last two minutes of the game to put things permanently out of reach for Syracuse.
Atkinson Jr. had the most impressive numbers on the night for Notre Dame, dropping in 20 points and 17 rebounds on Wednesday night.
Laszewski – who was a game-time decision coming into the night – scored 17 points (5-of-10 from three), Ryan added 16 points and Wesley finished with 13.
For the Orange, Jimmy Boeheim led all scorers with 27 points. His brother, Buddy, finished with 20 points.
Notre Dame final stretch of the regular season continues Saturday when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 4-12 ACC) visit Purcell Pavilion.
