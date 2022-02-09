SOUTH BEND — Following graduate senior Paul Atkinson Jr’s layup during the first minute of the second half, Notre Dame held a commanding 14-point lead over the offensively challenged Louisville Cardinals.
As the second frame carried on, that double-digit lead for the Fighting Irish slowly withered away until an alley-oop dunk from Louisville sophomore Dre Davis put the Cardinals on top, 55-54, with 6:14 left to play.
Down to just six rotating players with senior Nate Laszewski out due to a deep leg bruise, the Irish gutted it out. They’d hold Louisville scoreless for the next five minutes while going on a 7-0 run on offense to hold off Louisville at home, 63-57, and move into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
“I thought we were pretty poised there late in the game,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “We played well down that stretch, especially on the offensive end. Now we’re 10-3 in the league, and we ended up winning it without Nate. It’s really a neat group of guys who believe.”
The Irish (17-7, 10-3 ACC) came out flat against Louisville (11-13, 5-9 ACC). The Cardinals — who have now lost six in a row dating back to Jan. 22 against Notre Dame — scored the first five points of the game to build a bit of confidence against Brey’s aggressive defensive team.
Notre Dame would answer with an 11-2 run — highlighted by a three-point basket from freshman Blake Wesley — to get back on track five minutes into the first half.
From there, the Irish cracked down defensively on Louisville while also slowly building a double-digit on offense as the half went on.
The Cardinals shot just 33% (10-of-30) during the first half, while Notre Dame hit at over a 50% clip (16-of-30).
Wesley led the team with nine points at the break, but the play of Atkinson Jr. was the biggest key to Notre Dame’s victory with Laszewski sidelined.
“Coach just told me that, when I was in the game, to try to be a monster on the glass,” Atkinson Jr. said. “I just wanted to make sure we got all the rebounds. We slipped up at times, but I did my best to try to attack the boards as well as I could.”
“He’s been rolling and playing great,” Brey added. “I think (assistant coach) Ryan Humphrey has been a big key to his success with the way he’s been challenging him. We benched him in the Georgia Tech game because we thought we needed a little more out of him. Since then, he’s really responded well, and he’s really improved defensively. (Wednesday) night though, he had to do it all with Nate not back there to help him rebound.”
Atkinson Jr’s first points of the second half put the Irish ahead, 37-23, with 19:19 to go in the game.
From that point, Louisville slowly started chipping away.
The Irish managed to maintain a healthy lead throughout the first 10 minutes of the half, leading 52-43 with 9:39 left. Louisville, though, would break through at that point with a 12-2 run over the next 3:25.
Down 54-50 with just under seven minutes to go, Louisville graduate senior Mason Faulkner corralled his team’s second offensive rebound of the possession and finished an old-fashioned three-point play in the process to bring his team within one.
During Notre Dame’s next possession, a Wesley turnover on the other end resulted in a slam from Davis to give the Cardinals their first lead since it was 7-6 early in the first half.
“I called a timeout there, and I mean there wasn’t any strategy there,” said Brey of his reaction after Louisville’s run. “I said, ‘Alright, come on fellas. We’ve been here before.’ They kind of came out, locked in, played a lot better defensively and believed.”
The Irish would again show their resiliency, going on an 8-0 run over the next two and-a-half minutes to escape what would’ve been a terrible loss to a team in turmoil.
Three points from the free-throw line by Atkinson Jr., a driving layup by senior Trey Wertz and a dagger of a ‘3’ from the top of the key by senior Prentiss Hubb put the Cardinals away and catapulted the Irish right into first place in the ACC.
Atkinson Jr. led Notre Dame during a physical game down in the trenches. He had a game-high 17 points to compliment 15 rebounds. Senior Dane Goodwin played consistent basketball on the offensive end once again, dropping in 16 during the contest. Wesley added 11 points (5-of-10) and five rebounds in the victory as well.
The Fighting Irish’s push toward an ACC regular season title will continue on Saturday when they travel to Clemson to take on the Tigers (12-11, 4-8 ACC).
“I told our guys that it’s awesome,” said Brey of being in first place. “I said ‘Look, fellas. Take it in stride. When we were 3-1, we started talking about the regular season championship. Let’s try to believe that this is fate, this is part of our destiny, and this is our time.’ To be in first place is really cool, especially on February 10th.”
