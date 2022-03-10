Notre Dame’s number of ACC Tournament championships remains at one after the No. 2-seed Fighting Irish were upset by No. 7-seed Virginia Tech, 87-80, during Thursday’s quarterfinal round at the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.
The Irish (22-10) got off to a sluggish start in the first half, and the Hokies (21-12) took full advantage, opening the game on a 12-4 run four minutes into the contest.
The slow start for Notre Dame would drag on throughout the first half, allowing Virginia Tech to build a 16-point lead multiple times during the latter part of the half.
Virginia Tech —who beat Clemson on a last-second three-pointer from Darius Maddox to advance Wednesday night — built off the jolt of momentum from the second round victory on both sides of the court.
The Hokies shot 50% from the field (15-of-30) and 40% from three (4-of-10) during the first half, taking a 42-31 lead at the break. Sean Pedulla led the way after the first 20 minutes, dropping 11 points for Virginia Tech. Keve Aluma added nine, while Justyn Mutts scored five points and grabbed six rebounds on the glass.
The Irish shot the ball well enough from the field at 43% (9-of-21), but they allowed far too many empty possessions on the offensive end behind 10 turnovers in the first half. The Hokies benefited from the sloppiness by Notre Dame, converting those turnovers into 14 points.
Prentiss Hubb showed the most on the offensive end for the Irish, scoring 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field through 20 minutes of play. Blake Wesley had seven points and Cormac Ryan finished with six in the first half.
In the second half, the Irish turned their fortunes around offensively. Notre Dame would go on to shoot an impressive 60% (18-of-30) from the field in the second stanza. The only problem was that Virginia Tech shot nearly 67% (16-of-24) in the final 20 minutes of play.
The Hokies answered Notre Dame punch-for-punch, maintaining a double-digit lead throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half.
For the first time since the 13:12-mark of the first half, Notre Dame got within single digits after a pair of free throws from Ryan made it a 58-50 contest with 10:21 remaining.
Over the next five minutes of game time, the closest the Irish could get to tying the Hokies was six when a three-point jumper from Dane Goodwin hit the bottom of the net to make it 69-63 with 5:41 remaining.
The Irish struggled getting stops down the stretch defensively, and Aluma was a big reason for that. He scored 20 points on Thursday to lead the team and was difficult to defend around the rim. The same could be said for Mutts, who finished the game with a double-double. He scored 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added three blocks against the Irish.
With around four minutes to go, Notre Dame made a strong push to within five after a jumper by Goodwin made the score 73-68 with 3:31 left. However, a 6-0 run comprised of two straight three-pointers from Virginia Tech’s Storm Murphy upped the Hokies lead back to double digits with just under two minutes to play.
Notre Dame made it a little tighter down the stretch, trimming Virginia Tech’s 11-point lead down to four with 48 seconds left. A Hubb layup made it 79-75, but the Irish were unable to create any chaos, succumbing to made free throws by Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor that preserved the impressive win for the Hokies.
The Hokies will play either North Carolina or Virginia during Friday’s semifinals.
The Irish got enough production from Hubb (23 points, five assists) and Ryan (20 points, five rebounds), but Wesley never got going on the conference tournament stage.
The freshman ended the night with nine points on 2-of-8 shooting. He only played 21 minutes during the frustrating performance.
Notre Dame will now await its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday evening. Before the game Thursday, ESPN Bracketologists Joe Lunardi had Notre Dame in as one of his “Last Four Byes”.
