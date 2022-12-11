SOUTH BEND — About the only thing Notre Dame fans had to cheer for Sunday was former Irish great John Shumate going into the Ring of Honor at halftime.
In the 40 minutes of basketball played around the ceremony, the Fighting Irish struggled with a bigger, more physical Marquette team, losing 79-64 to the Golden Eagles at Purcell Pavilion.
“We didn’t really have many answers,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “But I think you have to give them credit: the physical, athletic defense pushing you out kind of sets the tone. And then staying in front of drivers when we switch (on defense) is going to be hard. We are who we are right now.”
Things started to shift in favor of Marquette (8-3) in the final five minutes of the first half. Notre Dame took its largest lead of the game, 28-25, on a jump shot from senior Cormac Ryan with 5:43 remaining before halftime.
From that point-on, the Golden Eagles would close the half on a 9-1 run to take a 34-29 lead. Junior Oso Ighodaro was the catalyst behind the flurry, scoring six of his team’s points during that stretch.
Marquette didn’t let off the gas pedal to start the second half, scoring seven points in 64 seconds to balloon the lead to 12, forcing Brey to call a timeout.
“It was definitely a position we had been in before, with teams going on different runs on us,” Notre Dame senior Nate Laszewski said. “So, at that moment, I don’t think we were hanging our head or anything. Those were definitely two times in the game where it kind of got a little away for us.”
A quick 6-0 spurt out of the break from the Irish — courtesy of back-to-back ‘3’s’ from Laszewski and Ryan — cut the deficit in half for the home team. That’s the closest they’d get the rest of the game, however, as the Golden Eagles methodically kept Notre Dame out of the contest.
An 8-0 run turned a 46-39 game into a 54-39 one. Then, after Laszewski made a ‘3’ to cut the margin to eight, Marquette countered with an 11-0 run, putting the visitors up 73-54 with four minutes remaining and effectively ending any possible comeback attempt by the Irish.
Kam Jones ended up pacing the Marquette offense with 25 points, with three other players — Ighodaro (16 points), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14) and Tyler Kolek (11) — all reaching double digits as well.
The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Irish, 41-32, in the game, including a 15-9 advantage in offensive rebounds. Marquette scored 50 of its 79 points in the paint, compared to just 22 for Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles also played a clean game, only committing three turnovers over the course of the 40-minute contest.
“We have to, overall, be better, especially defensively,” Laszewski said. “Coach always talks about, no matter what happens offensively, we have to get back and guard. Sometimes, we had some breakdowns (Sunday) where we didn’t do that. We just have to keep getting better as a team. We have the tools to do it, and we’ve done it before this year.”
The Irish (7-3) take six days off from game action, not playing again until this Sunday, Dec. 18 against Georgia in Atlanta. It’ll be only the second game away from home for Notre Dame this season. They lost the other one to Saint Bonaventure, 63-51, on Nov. 25.
“We’ll get back to work Thursday,” said Brey, noting how the players have to take their final exams for classes to start the week. “I look at these, and you’re lucky it counts for one when you get a butt whooping like this. You look down and go, ‘OK, that should’ve counted for two losses.’ But it counts as one. You got your butt handed to you. You take your medicine. We accept responsibility.”
SHUMATE HONORED
John Shumate became the 10th Notre Dame men’s basketball player to be inducted into the Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony Sunday.
Shumate is one of the best big men in program history, being selected as a two-time All-American during his career. He scored 1,334 points in his four-year career, and his .610 shooting percentage is still tops in school history.
Shumate played a significant role in the 1974 victory over No. 1 UCLA, which snapped the Bruins’ 88-game winning streak. Shumate had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win, with his final rebound coming after a last-second shot from UCLA would not go in.
“It exceeded all the expectations that I had,” said Shumate of this weekend for him. “To come back to this environment with all the love that I’ve received from top to bottom is far greater than I ever imagined that it could be. I’ve never been a part of anything like this.”