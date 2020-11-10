SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame knew what its non-conference schedule was going to be. The men's basketball team now knows what its Atlantic Coast Conference slate looks like as well.
The ACC released its men's basketball schedule Tuesday morning, and it'll be tough sledding for Notre Dame right from the start.
The Fighting Irish will open up conference play Dec. 16 at home against No. 9 Duke. It’s just one of the many early highlights on Notre Dame’s schedule, both in-conference and non-conference.
The season is scheduled to start on the Saturday after Thanksgiving with a road matchup against No. 13 Michigan State. The home opener is Dec. 2 against Western Michigan, followed by another marquee game against No. 12 Tennessee at home on Dec. 4. Four days later, the Irish host No. 23 Ohio State as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
As if the schedule could get any tougher, the rest of December doesn’t let up for the Irish. They travel to No. 10 Kentucky Dec. 12, then play Duke to start conference play before traveling to Indianapolis to play Purdue in the Crossroads Classic Dec. 19.
December ends with two more ACC games. They travel to Syracuse Dec. 22 before hosting No. 4 Virginia on either Dec. 29 or 30.
In total, the Fighting Irish play six of their first nine game against teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.
“You don’t throw these kinds of games on the board in the non-league unless you think you have a group that you can have some fun with,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey during a video conference with the media Monday. “We wouldn’t schedule like this unless you saw, at the end of last year, the lightbulb go on for some of our young players, especially our juniors.”
Notre Dame will play six ACC teams twice: Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, Georgia Tech and Boston College. This gives the Irish a total of 27 games, including 20 conference games and 10 against preseason AP Top 25 teams.
They only play one non-conference game after Dec. 19, and that is a Jan. 18 road trip to Howard. They will be playing the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Washington D.C. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will be the first time Notre Dame plays on the campus of an HBCU school.
"We have been looking for the best way to fulfill our game contract with Howard and this seemed like the perfect fit," Brey said in a press release to Howard’s athletic website in June. "As our program searched for the best way to remain active participants in the push for social change, a visit to one of our nation's top HBCUs on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will provide an incredible educational experience for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and university."
Notre Dame played Howard in 2019, with the Irish winning 79-50 in South Bend.
Attendance policies at Purcell Pavilion, as well as game times for all contests, have yet to be announced.
2020-21 NOTRE DAME MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE (times TBA)
Nov. 28: at Michigan State
Dec. 2: vs. Western Michigan
Dec. 4: vs. Tennessee
Dec. 8: vs. Ohio State
Dec. 12: at Kentucky
Dec. 16: vs. Duke
Dec. 19: vs. Purdue (in Indianapolis)
Dec. 22: at Syracuse
Dec. 29 or 30: vs. Virginia
Jan. 2: at Pittsburgh
Jan. 5 or 6: vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 10: at Virginia Tech
Jan. 12 or 13: at Virginia
Jan. 16: vs. Boston College
Jan. 18: at Howard
Jan. 24: at Miami
Jan. 26 or 27: vs. Virginia Tech
Jan. 30: at North Carolina
Feb. 2 or 3: vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 6: at Georgia Tech
Feb. 9 or 10: at Duke
Feb. 14: vs. Miami
Feb. 16 or 17: vs. Clemson
Feb. 23 or 24: at Louisville
Feb. 27: at Boston College
March 2 or 3: vs. NC State
March 6: vs. Florida State
