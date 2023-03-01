SOUTH BEND — It’s been a season largely to forget for Notre Dame.
On Wednesday, they had a moment to remember.
In the final home game for head coach Mike Brey, the Fighting Irish upset No. 25 Pittsburgh, 88-81, in front of a raucous crowd inside Purcell Pavilion.
Brey announced six weeks ago that this would be his last season at Notre Dame after a 23-year run leading the program. He’s the all-time wins leader in program history, with his total now at 484 following the victory over the ACC-leading Panthers.
“What a night,” said Brey in his postgame radio interview, which was broadcast throughout the arena. “I can’t thank our crowd enough. What an unbelievable night. I’m very proud of our guys. They’re really good; Pitt’s really good. We defended well pretty much the whole game. I thought we were good, offensively. It was neat to feel this atmosphere in here one last time.”
A video tribute to Brey ran before the game, which led to a standing ovation from the crowd on hand. More than two dozen former Notre Dame players attended the game Wednesday as well and were recognized during a timeout early in the contest.
“I told an assistant the other day: you remember when everyone of those guys called you to commit and where you were,” Brey said. “Those are big phone calls because, usually, we get told ‘no’ a lot. … It’ll be 75 of them that have come through with me here, and they’re all like sons.”
Notre Dame (11-19, 3-16 ACC) rarely trailed Wednesday. The last time the Panthers (21-9, 14-5 ACC) held the lead was when they went up, 16-15, with 13:50 remaining in the first half.
On the Irish’s next possession, graduate senior Marcus Hammond drilled a ‘3’ to put the Irish ahead for good. It was part of a career night in the Blue and Gold for Hammond, finishing with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Pitt was able to keep it within four points for the next handful of minutes, with a layup from Nelly Cummings making it a 28-26 Notre Dame lead with 5:50 to go in the first half.
From there, the Irish would turn up the intensity both offensively and defensively. They closed the half on a 14-2 run, including scoring the last 11 of the period. Hammond made a ‘3’, senior Nate Laszewski a layup, senior Cormac Ryan an old-fashioned three-point play and senior Dane Goodwin a triple as well as part of the 11-point surge.
The run gave Notre Dame a 42-28 lead at halftime.
The Irish then built the lead to as many as 20 in the second half, as a free throw from Laszewski made it a 61-41 advantage for the home team with 11:49 remaining in the contest. Pitt would start to chip away at the lead from there, taking advantage of some turnovers from Notre Dame to allow them to cut into the deficit.
The closest Pitt reached near the end of the game was five points, 84-79, with 38 seconds left off a ‘3’ from Jamarius Burton. Notre Dame senior Trey Wertz then made a couple free throws of his own a few seconds later to push the lead back to seven.
After a Burton missed layup, Laszewski grabbed the rebound, leading to a standing ovation from the crowd with the game all-but out of reach. For good measure, Laszewski passed the ball up the court to Wertz, who then threw it to Ryan for a two-handed dunk.
“We wanted it bad for a variety of reasons,” said Ryan of the win. “This has obviously been a challenging season, and I think it’s gone not the way everyone expected it to – for most importantly, the guys in the locker room. That’s been draining, physically and mentally. At no point have we ever given up. … Nobody wanted it more than those guys in the locker room, and to send coach out with a win means everything to us.”
It was a tightly-officiated game, as a total of 46 fouls were called (25 on Notre Dame, 21 on Pitt). The Irish took advantage of the number of whistles blown, sinking 26 of their 31 foul shot attempts. Meanwhile, the Panthers only made 20 of their 36 attempts from the charity stripe.
All five starters reached double figures in scoring for Notre Dame. Along with Hammond’s 20 points, Ryan had 20, Laszewski and Wertz 14 each and Goodwin 12. Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin added eight points off the bench.
The Irish have one regular season game left Saturday at Clemson (21-9, 13-6 ACC). The ACC Tournament then begins the following week in Greensboro, North Carolina. As it currently stands, Notre Dame would be the 14-seed facing off with 11th-seeded Virginia Tech in a first round game Tuesday.
“Call me crazy, but I feel the same way about this group that I did when I was talking to you guys in June,” Ryan said. “I feel the same exact way. It hasn’t gone our way; we’ve been in a lot of close ball games. But, I’m telling you: I wouldn’t want to play us in Greensboro, I’ll tell you that.”