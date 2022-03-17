DAYTON, Ohio — Mike Brey wasn’t sure how his team would react to playing in an NCAA Tournament game.
They showed their coach they were ready for the moment — and then some.
The main six players for the Fighting Irish that played Wednesday night all came up with clutch performances in an 89-87, double overtime thriller over Rutgers in an instant classic March Madness game in the First Four in Dayton.
“We have an unbelievably gritty group,” Notre Dame senior Cormac Ryan said. “We don't quit. And I think you saw that. I mean, I’m so proud of how we played and battled. And our fight, man; you can't really teach that. It's contagious. And we got it.”
Senior Paul Atkinson Jr. wound up with the biggest moment of them all, making the game-winning layup with 1.4 seconds to go in the second extra session to advance the Irish to the Round of 64 Friday against six-seeded Alabama.
Atkinson had a career night, given the stage. He scored a game-high 26 points and hauled in six rebounds, including the one that set up the game winner.
“Blake (Wesley), I saw him driving to the rim,” said Atkinson of the final play. “I knew he was going to go hard either get a foul or make a bucket. I just wanted to follow up if it was a miss and no call. I saw it. I just wanted to chase after the ball. Got it up and got a good bucket.”
Wesley, the freshman sensation that has arguably been Notre Dame’s best player this season, struggled in his debut on the big stage. But he still showed poise in a huge moment, though, making a tough layup with time expiring in the first overtime session to tie the game at 79. Rutgers had just made a ‘3’ courtesy of Paul Mulachy with eight seconds to go, seemingly clinching a dramatic victory for the Scarlet Knights.
The Irish freshman celebrating his 19th birthday had other ideas, though, not letting a tough shooting night discourage him in the biggest moment of the game at that point.
Ryan had big shots throughout the game, including a layup off a steal that put the Irish ahead 77-76 in the first overtime. He was also the catalyst of an early second half run that helped the Irish get back into the game after trailing by eight, which ended up being the widest margin at any point between the two teams.
Dane Goodwin wasn’t asked to do as much, but the senior still added 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He drilled a ‘3’ in the first overtime period to tie the game at 73, halting what felt like a chance for Rutgers to run away and escape with a victory.
Senior Prentiss Hubb didn’t score as much, but he calmly sank two free throws in double overtime to make it an 87-84 Irish lead at the time. Rutgers senior Ron Harper then made another crazy three-point shot — which felt like his 20th of the game at that point — to tie the game at 87 and set up Atkinson’s heroics.
Nate Laszewski produced a fantastic game off the bench, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. After Rutgers committed to taking away Atkinson in the second half, Laszewski was there to take advantage.
In total, the six players listed above combined for all 89 points the Irish scored Wednesday. It was an effort that people will remember forever — and one that keeps Notre Dame’s season alive for at least 48 more hours.
“This was a new stage for these seniors,” Brey said. “Nate, Dane, Prentiss, especially, I thought they delivered. I was thinking to myself, ‘Can they deliver?’ They delivered in the regular season — can they deliver (in the postseason)?’ I'm really proud they delivered were ready to roll.”
“We've been through a lot of tough battles, had a couple of overtime games during the regular season,” Atkinson added. “We stuck it out a couple games, sometimes it didn't go our way but we know how to win games.”
It’s a long flight to San Diego for Notre Dame and a quick turnaround against a good Alabama team.
Bring it on, says this Fighting Irish team.
“Can’t wait,” Ryan said.
“What he said,” Atkinson followed.
