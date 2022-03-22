SOUTH BEND — In December, Notre Dame seemed destined for yet another disappointing season.
Following an impressive win over Kentucky, Notre Dame couldn’t build off of it, losing to Indiana in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis to fall to 4-5 at that point.
Staring a sixth-consecutive campaign without an NCAA Tournament berth in the face, the Irish went to work behind an elevated level of play from veterans Paul Atkinson Jr., Dane Goodwin, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski, while freshman playmaker Blake Wesley continued to emerge.
Notre Dame would go on to finish the regular season at 22-9, breezing through the Atlantic Coast Conference slate with a 15-5 record.
Wins over Kentucky, North Carolina and Miami were just enough to allow the Irish to sneak into the NCAA Tournament’s First Four in Dayton as an 11 seed.
Notre Dame just needed an opportunity, and it made the most of it, beating Rutgers during a dramatic double-overtime affair before dominating a short-handed Alabama team in the Round of 64.
A chance to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 was next against 3-seeded Texas Tech, and for 38 minutes of game time, the Irish looked poised to do just that.
Instead, costly turnovers on the offensive end and second-chance points from Texas Tech on the defensive end allowed a 52-49 Notre Dame lead to evaporate as the Red Raiders went on to win 59-53 in San Diego.
“Obviously it’s hard,” said Goodwin after the Round of 32 loss. “You never want to go out, but I’m glad we went out fighting. It really gave us a chance, and again, we fought through it to the end. That’s all you can ask for, and I think we did a great job of that. I’m glad that we went out the way that we did.”
“I’m disappointed just because I can’t coach them anymore,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey added. “But everything that we did in March Madness and during the regular season — I told them they can be stinging for an hour, but then I want to see some smiles back at the hotel. They were very emotional after the game because they invested. And that’s all you can ask.”
A 2022-23 OUTLOOKWith how fluid college basketball has become because of the transfer portal, teams across the country will have a lot of big decisions to make in regards to personnel over the next few months.
For the Irish, a multitude of players on the team have an extra year of eligibility to use due to COVID.
Atkinson Jr. won’t return after using his final year of eligibility, but other members of the team like Hubb, Goodwin, Laszewski and Ryan can make the decision to return to the Irish for one more season.
At the same time, the players mentioned above could decide to go pro or transfer to another program for their final year of college eligibility.
Additionally, probably the most important piece to Notre Dame’s future success is Wesley. The star freshman averaged 14.4 points per game and showcased the ability to create plays off the dribble better than any other player on the Irish roster in 2021-22.
Wesley’s shown enough to catch the eyes of the NBA and could be a first-round pick if he decides to go pro. According to CBS Sports, Wesley is ranked as the 16th overall prospect, projecting to go 21st overall to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Draft this June.
Wesley has all the tools to succeed at the next level right away, but there have been spurts — especially during the team’s NCAA Tournament run — that suggest another season in South Bend may help him evolve into a more consistent all-around player.
Off the bench, J.R. Konieczny was highly-touted out of high school and should make a considerable leap next season for Notre Dame. His play could compliment a 13th-ranked recruiting class that features two four-star recruits in J.J. Starling and Ven-Allen Lubin.
Starling’s a 6’4” guard from La Lumiere in LaPorte, while Lubin’s a 6’8” forward from Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando.
Overall, the Irish have a lot of potential pieces that could make them a considerable threat among the ACC’s elite next season once again.
“We have a bunch of guys here that need to make some decisions,” Brey said. “The big thing is nobody has to make that decision fast. We’ll get back and we’ll talk about it. I’m going to meet with every player individually, and we’ll work through it.
“We’ve got level-headed guys, and if everybody wants to test the waters, put your name in. Go ahead. See what there is. I’m very excited about what’s to come. I ask my assistants, now that it’s March, what’s going on in the (transfer) portal? I’ve mentally prepared myself that this process is going to last six weeks, two months, maybe up to summer school. And we’ll do the best we can trying to figure it out.”
