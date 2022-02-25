SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s collision course with its first NCAA Tournament bid in five years continued this past Wednesday when graduate senior Paul Atkinson Jr. dominated the interior, finishing with 20 points and 17 rebounds during the Fighting Irish’s 79-69 victory over Syracuse.
The triumph over head coach Jim Boeheim’s Orange put Notre Dame back on track after its road loss to Wake Forest last Saturday, and the Irish now sit at 20-8 overall and 13-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
With three games left until the ACC Tournament on March 8-12 in Brooklyn, New York, the Irish are in prime position to be among the field of 68.
According to BracketMatrix.com, 114 of the 126 projected brackets from the cluster of bracketologists have the Irish in the field. From those projections, the seed line ranges as high as an eight to as low as a 12; the average of all of those projected seeds comes out to 10.49.
Given the projections, Notre Dame will likely be included in this year’s rendition of March Madness as long as the Irish don’t slip up to Georgia Tech (11-17, 4-13 ACC), Florida State (14-13, 7-10 ACC) or Pittsburgh (11-18, 6-12 ACC) before the end of the regular season.
The beginning of the aforementioned three-game sprint gets underway on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion when head coach Josh Pastner’s Yellow Jackets visit South Bend. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. on the ACC Network.
SEASON SWEEP?
Back on Jan. 8, the 8-5 Irish traveled to Atlanta to face off with an under-.500 Georgia Tech group that had yet to win a conference game.
None of that ended up mattering for the Yellow Jackets against Notre Dame though, because the home team ended up bringing the Irish down to the wire on that afternoon.
Notre Dame needed overtime to put away Georgia Tech, winning 72-68 with double-digit scoring efforts from freshman Blake Wesley (22), Atkinson Jr. (16), senior Dane Goodwin (14) and senior Prentiss Hubb (10).
In that game, the Irish started slow and trailed for almost the entirety of the first half. Six turnovers during the first 20 minutes cost Notre Dame, as did Georgia Tech’s aggressiveness on the boards leading to a plus-nine advantage in rebounds.
Notre Dame’s a different team now compared to what it was over six weeks ago though. The Irish have grown into a much more consistent team, and the results have showcased that.
Since Notre Dame’s OT win at Georgia Tech, head coach Mike Brey’s team has won 11 of 14 games behind the continued emergence from key players like Wesley, Atkinson Jr. and Goodwin.
According to Notre Dame's athletic department, a sold-out Purcell Pavilion will be there to greet the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon, a place the Irish have only lost once so far this season. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has only won three of nine away from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.
Pastner’s team has struggled, regardless of venue, all season. However, over the last three games, Georgia Tech has gone 1-2 with a win at Pittsburgh and narrow losses to Syracuse on the road (74-73) and at home to Virginia Tech (62-58).
For Georgia Tech to flirt with an upset on Saturday, it’ll need two very strong performances from the team's top scorers in 6’5” Michael Devoe and 6’7” Jordan Usher.
Devoe is third in the ACC in points per game, averaging a team-high 18.5. He scored 20 in the first matchup between the two teams.
Usher is his team's leading rebounder, averaging nearly seven per game. He’s also very dangerous on offense, scoring 14.4 points per game. He finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in the OT loss to Notre Dame.
Even with the quality of play improving for Georgia Tech recently, the Irish have been playing more than well enough to complete the season sweep at home behind what’s certain to be an electric environment at Purcell Pavilion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.