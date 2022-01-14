SOUTH BEND – Riding a six-game winning streak, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team sits in second place near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
The Fighting Irish (10-5, 4-1 ACC) took care of Georgia Tech and Clemson this past week, and now ready for a three-game road trip that starts on Saturday at Virginia Tech (8-7, 0-4 ACC). Two days later, the Irish will head to Washington D.C. to face off with Howard (6-6) in the Martin Luther King Day Classic that was moved from last season due to COVID-19.
“I’m proud of our group,” said Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey of the winning streak. “We didn’t get off to a very good start. We were searching, and we were really searching at Boston College. But since then, I think we’ve kind of found a little bit better of an identity. I give a lot of credit to our leadership, and how our leadership has embraced Blake (Wesley) and Paul (Atkinson Jr.). They liked those two additions, because they help us win. It’s been neat to see our veterans say ‘yep, they can join the club. They help us win.’”
EXORCISING DEMONS VS. VT
The Hokies are struggling so far in ACC play, having lost three games in a row to Duke, NC State and Virginia.
However, four of Virginia Tech’s seven losses have come within five points or less, which included a one-point defeat to No. 17 Xavier (12-2) in November. The Hokies have also had a couple games postponed due to health and safety protocols over the last few weeks.
Additionally, this Irish team was manhandled by Virginia Tech a season ago, losing by double digits twice.
So, while it’ll be a game Notre Dame should win given how well it’s playing, Brey realizes the Irish can’t overlook their ACC foe.
“I thought it was two games where they physically put it on us,” said Brey of last season’s matchups against the Hokies. “It was really disappointing for our guys because they beat us up. They kind of took our lunch money quite frankly. They have the remnants of that roster back. I know they’re 0-4 (in the conference), but I just think they’re really gifted. Their bigs are really good, and they’re dying for a win. So we’ll have to meet the physical challenge.”
The Hokies aren’t the strongest offensive team – averaging just over 69 points per game – but they’re one of the better defensive teams in the country. Virginia Tech currently ranks 11th out of 350 teams in scoring defense with opponents averaging just 58.4 points per game.
A couple key players the Irish will need to be wary of on Saturday will be redshirt senior Keve Aluma and junior Hunter Cattoor.
Aluma leads the team in scoring, putting in 15.7 points per game. He’s also one of the best rebounders for the Hokies, grabbing just over six boards per game.
Cattoor is the only other Virginia Tech player that averages double figures in scoring (10.7 PPG). He’s also the biggest three-point threat the Hokies have, shooting 44% from beyond the arc this season.
FACING HOWARD IN D.C.
In honor of MLK Day, Notre Dame will travel to Washington D.C. on two days rest to face off with the Bison on the campus of Howard University.
Notre Dame defeated Howard, 79-50, during the 2019-20 season at the Joyce Center to begin a home-and-home series. After the pandemic caused the cancellation of last season’s matchup in D.C., both universities rescheduled the meeting for MLK Day in 2021-22.
“For us, it’s an honor to be on an HBCU campus at a prestigious university like Howard,” Brey said. “To be in that setting on MLK Day, I think it’s a great educational opportunity for our players, and I think it’s an unbelievable message for our university to be there.
"As for the game, I’m worried about it. We’ve been in Burr Gym. It’s a little pit, and they’re going to be rocking, and we’ll have to play well. But again, as far as the message of the game with Gus Johnson calling it and everything, there’s a lot of cool stuff for our kids and university on a very special day.”
This season’s Howard team sits at 6-6, with its best win coming over Bradley on Nov. 13. Howard’s last game was on Dec. 21 against Harvard. Its last three games scheduled against Yale, Hampton and Penn were all canceled due to a COVID pause within the program.
Defensively, the Bison give up more than 70 points per game, but their offense scores nearly 80 points per contest.
Howard has a gifted roster of scorers, including four players that average double figures in graduate senior Kyle Foster (14.7 PPG), redshirt sophomore Steve Settle III (13.6 PPG), freshman Elijah Hawkins (12.6 PPG) and graduate senior Tai Bibbs (10.6 PPG).
