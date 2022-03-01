SOUTH BEND – One could argue last Saturday’s performance against Georgia Tech at Purcell Pavilion was Notre Dame’s best so far this season.
The Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) dismantled the Yellow Jackets in every phase of the game, shooting 57% (32-of-56) from the field and 56% (13-of-23) from the three-point line to win 90-56.
An area the Irish have struggled in became a strength during Saturday’s contest as well, out-rebounding Georgia Tech, 42-29, on their way to a commanding 34-point victory that helped clinch a double bye in next week’s Atlantic Coast Tournament in Brooklyn, New York.
“I think we’re in an amazingly strong position,” said Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey of his team’s postseason outlook. “I’ve missed it. And quite frankly, I’ve been miserable missing it. … I think our league’s going to get five in (the NCAA Tournament) at the end of the day, but we’ve really handled our business.
“I think what’s really helped us is, as much as we’ve chased Selection Sunday, that we’ve been in a race for a conference title. We’ve been playing in the here and now, and not looking at projections and everything. But I think we have a hell of a resume, that’s all I’ll say.”
The Irish will continue that postseason push on Wednesday night in Tallahassee when they visit Florida State (15-13, 8-10 ACC) in what will be the team’s final true road game of the season.
The Seminoles have struggled since beginning the year at 13-5 due to a rash of injuries to important players since. They are, however, coming off an impressive road victory at Virginia after a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Matthew Cleveland.
Historically, Notre Dame has struggled against the Seminoles on the road as well. Since the first meeting between the two teams in 2011, the Irish are just 1-6 at the Tucker Civic Center.
A LOOK AT THE SEMINOLES
At the start of ACC play, Florida State looked like it’d be one of the teams representing the conference in the NCAA Tournament.
On Jan. 23, the Seminoles were 13-5 and 6-2 in the ACC following a sweep of Miami and a home victory over Duke. Since then though, head coach Leonard Hamilton’s team has lost eight of 10, including embarrassing losses to Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Boston College.
If Saturday was any indication though, the Seminoles still have the talent to spoil any team’s plans moving forward after beating a Virginia team that was squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the contest.
Lucky for the Irish, they’ve been playing strong basketball the last few weeks, and an opportunity to build off its strong offensive performance against Georgia Tech lies ahead against Florida State.
The Irish made 13 ‘3’s' against the Yellow Jackets, and against the Seminoles, they should have plenty of chances from beyond the arc to pour in another large amount. This season, Florida State ranks dead last in the ACC in opponent three-point field goal percentage. It allows nearly nine treys per game and teams are shooting almost 37% from deep against them.
With Notre Dame’s ability to spread out a defense with capable three-point shooters in Dane Goodwin, Blake Wesley, Cormac Ryan, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski, the ball going in the hoop from deep may be one of the biggest keys to an Irish victory.
The Seminoles are below average in every other important statistic except for offensive rebounding and steals. They’re second in both categories in the ACC, averaging over 11 offensive rebounds per game while forcing almost nine steals per contest.
Limiting Florida State’s second chances while taking care of the ball at a high rate would help keep the Irish from suffering a loss to an inferior team, especially in a road environment.
Individually, Florida State boasts three players that score in double digits. Guard Caleb Mills (12.7 PPG), Cleveland (11.4 PPG) and forward Malik Osborne (10 PPG) lead the way offensively for the Seminoles at 6’5”, 6’4” and 6’9”, respectively.
RayQuan Evans (8.1 PPG) and Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher (6.8 PPG) can score when needed as well.
Mills (37%) and Osborne (36%) are the team’s best bets from behind the three-point line and Osborne is also the team’s fiercest rebounder, grabbing almost seven rebounds per game.
If Notre Dame does somehow fall to the Seminoles on Wednesday night, its outlook for the NCAA Tournament remains strong. According to BracketMatrix.com, 115 of 119 projected brackets have Notre Dame in the field.
A loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday at home afterwards though would likely have Notre Dame needing a win in the ACC Tournament to feel fully secure on Selection Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.