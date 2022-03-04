SOUTH BEND — The Fighting Irish embarked into their own house of horrors on Wednesday night and failed to exorcise their demons in a loss to Florida State.
Notre Dame (21-9, 14-5 ACC) — 0-5 all-time at the Tucker Civic Center coming in — got off to a scorching start against the Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) in Tallahassee. The Irish shot 50% (19-of-38) from the field and went 5-of-9 (56%) from beyond the arc, which helped build a 44-39 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Irish defense played well enough to win after holding the Seminoles to 35% (12-of-34) from the field. Unfortunately, Notre Dame’s offense sputtered during the final 20 minutes of play as well.
The Irish saw solid performances from forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (17 points and 10 rebounds) and guard Blake Wesley (21 points and six rebounds), but they weren’t enough to offset an 11-of-31 showing from the field combined with no made three-pointers (0-of-10) in the second half.
“It’s a tough place to play, and their crowd was really great,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “We’ve had no luck in this building at all. FSU responded to the atmosphere, and they really play well here.”
With the 74-70 loss to Florida State, Notre Dame’s seeding average slid a bit on BracketMatrix.com. The Irish are still very safe based on projections, but most brackets have them sitting on the 10 and 11-seed lines.
The matchup with Pittsburgh (11-19, 6-13 ACC) on Senior Day Saturday isn’t a must-win game, but a loss would likely leave Notre Dame needing at least one win in the ACC Tournament to be safe in regards to the NCAA Tournament.
“We have to flush this (FSU) loss and move on quickly,” Brey said. “I talked to the guys about how we need to improve on the glass moving forward. I also talked about how special it’ll be with our seniors (Saturday), and how much they’ve met to the program here.”
AVOIDING AN UPSET AGAINST PITT
Before Saturday’s game, a large group of important seniors will be honored for the Irish.
Seven seniors in total — Nate Laszewski, Prentiss Hubb, Trey Wertz, Cormac Ryan, Dane Goodwin, Paul Atkinson Jr. and Robby Carmody — will be celebrated before Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. tip at Purcell Pavilion.
It may not be the last home game playing in a Notre Dame uniform for all seven, with extra eligibility remaining for every player except for Yale transfer Atkinson Jr., but it’ll certainly be a cool moment for those members of the team to reflect on what they’ve accomplished for the program so far.
Something they haven’t accomplished quite yet though is reaching an NCAA Tournament. Avoiding an upset to a struggling Pittsburgh team would go a long way in making sure that endeavor is finally accomplished.
For the Irish to beat the Panthers, they’ll have to score at a higher, more efficient rate than they did against Pittsburgh back on Dec. 28.
Notre Dame survived by a point, winning 68-67 over Pitt. Four players scored in double figures for the Irish, including a game-high 16 from Atkinson Jr.
The Irish only shot 42% from the field against the Panthers, but the thing that ended up saving them from defeat was a very efficient 16-of-17 showing from the free-throw line.
At that point, the Irish were just 7-5 and have since evolved into a much better basketball team. The Panthers, however, have remained near the bottom of the ACC standings all season.
Pittsburgh comes into Saturday’s game against the Irish having lost seven of 10 games dating back to Jan. 30.
During the last two contests specifically, the Panthers have given up over 80 points per game and lost by a combined 49 points to both Miami and Duke. They did, however, defeat Florida State in Tallahassee in early February, something the Irish couldn’t do earlier this week.
Individually, Pittsburgh has multiple threats to score the ball, boasting four players who average double digits in scoring per game. The two most pivotal focuses for Notre Dame on Saturday will be John Hugley and Jamarius Burton.
Hugley, who stands at 6’9”, leads the team with 14.8 points per game this season. He’s also very efficient on the glass, pulling down over eight rebounds per game. Burton adds 12.8 points per game at the guard position.
The Irish would secure the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament with a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. And according to Brey, it’s time for his team to seize that opportunity and make some noise in the postseason.
“It’s our time,” Brey said. “We can dream big dreams when it comes to the postseason, because I think it’s realistic. So, to begin with, we’ll see if we can play well for our seniors on Saturday, and then set the tone for Brooklyn after that.”
