SOUTH BEND – Earlier this season, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey mentioned to the media how “miserable” he’s been not being a part of the NCAA Tournament over the past half decade. He also mentioned that it’s been this particular team’s mission to become a part of March Madness since they sat at home watching the selection show together last year.
This veteran group managed to use that motivation in a positive way, putting together a solid 22-10 season with victories over Kentucky, North Carolina and Miami to earn a spot among the field of 68 for the first time since 2017.
The Fighting Irish made the NCAA Tournament field as one of the final four at-large teams into the field. Notre Dame was joined by Rutgers (18-13), Indiana (20-13) and Wyoming (25-8).
As a result, the No. 11-seed Irish will play the No. 11-seed Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, with the winner meeting No. 6-seed Alabama (19-13) in San Diego, California on Friday.
“It’s neat to see it come full circle,” Brey said. “We were a beaten-down group watching the selection show a year ago, and now to be a part of it, we’re honored. I’m very proud of the way this group chased it for a year.
“You have to have access to it. It was going to be a hard path, regardless. It was going to be hard to get to Dayton, and it’ll be hard to get out of there. This group has really responded this year, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a team to be able to chase something like they have for a year.”
The Irish put themselves in a gloomy position on Thursday night after falling to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. At that point, Notre Dame seemed safe. However, as the conference tournament slate continued into Sunday, winning bubble teams and bid thieves caused a lot of movement at the cut line.
Richmond – the Atlantic 10 Tournament champions – defeated top-seeded Davidson, guaranteeing a bid to the NCAA Tournament. As a result, Dayton was knocked out of the NCAA field and presumably into the NIT.
Thankfully for the Irish, they were three spots ahead of the Flyers in the selection committee’s eyes.
“I tried to stay away from bracketology,” Brey said. “I was confident, at the end of the day, that I thought we had done enough, especially with the strength of our non-league schedule… You need a little bit of everything to go your way, and again, we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”
While being in the First Four isn’t the ideal position to be in, since the field was expanded from 64 to 68 teams in 2011, a First Four team has gone on to win at least one more game in the tournament every year except for 2019.
Three teams – La Salle in 2013, Tennessee in 2014 and Syracuse in 2018 – advanced to the Sweet 16, while VCU in 2011 and UCLA last year made runs all the way to the Final Four.
“We’ve handed out some sheets of teams that have launched themselves from the First Four,” Brey said. “Specifically UCLA. Everybody had Michigan State beating UCLA last year, and all of a sudden, they’re in the Final Four. I’m going to channel Mick Cronin and UCLA as best I can.
“Sometimes when you get a chance to play and win a game in Dayton, it can jump start you. Similar to the way Virginia Tech had played before beating us (in the ACC Tournament). Maybe they had good momentum from playing and winning before getting to us.”
NOTRE DAME WOMEN EARN FIVE SEED
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team didn’t have as much anxiety on Selection Sunday as the men’s team, but the feeling of excitement was likely just the same.
After a 22-8 finish to the 2021-22 season, the Irish earned themselves a No. 5-seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence in 2020-21.
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey and her team will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to play No. 12-seed Massachusetts (26-6).
The Minutemen finished third in the Atlantic 10 standings, advancing all the way to the A10 Tournament championship game before losing to top-seeded Dayton 62-56.
If the Irish manage to advance past UMASS, they’ll meet the winner of No. 4-seed Oklahoma (24-8) and No. 13-seed IUPUI (24-4) in the Round of 32.
