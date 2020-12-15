SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame picked up a historic victory this past Saturday, beating Kentucky at Rupp Arena for the first time in program history. The Fighting Irish have played three formidable teams in their first two weeks, including against then-No. 12 Michigan State and then-No. 22 Ohio State.
Sitting at 2-2, Notre Dame will begin its Atlantic Coast Conference slate Wednesday with no easy task — No. 21 Duke at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend (9 p.m., ESPN).
“It’s awesome for our guys, and certainly, maybe it’s a little more awesome coming off some success on Saturday,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey of playing Duke to start conference play. “Maybe we’re a more confident group than we were after the Ohio State game. I’m very excited to see if we can build on Saturday.”
The Irish had to hold on to beat Kentucky, 64-63. Notre Dame led 48-26 at halftime before the Wildcats stormed back in the second half. Kentucky had a last-second shot to win the game, but it would not fall as the Irish escaped with a big road victory.
“I think when we’re in rhythm — as you saw in the first half of that Kentucky game … we’re a really hard team to deal with,” Irish junior guard Cormac Ryan said. “We’re being aggressive and playing our style of basketball, so just sticking to that. Staying poised, staying calm and continuing just to tough-out hard games and battle through hard situations. It’s a game of runs, so being able to take hits and bounce back is important. I think we’re a good group and an older group that knows how to do that.”
Notre Dame now prepares for a Duke team that’s struggling for its standards. The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 6 Illinois last week, 83-68, to fall to 2-2 on the season. The next day, Duke canceled its remaining non-conference schedule, citing COVID-19 concerns. This means the Blue Devils did not play their scheduled game Saturday against Charleston Southern.
Duke, like Kentucky, has a mix of veteran and young players. The Blue Devils’ leading scorer and rebounder through four games is sophomore forward Matthew Hurt, who’s averaging 19 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.
Senior guard Jordan Goldwire leads in assists with 3.8 a game and steals at 2.8 a game. The Blue Devils have also one of the top freshmen in the country in D.J. Steward, who’s averaging 11.8 points, four rebounds and three assists per game.
“I think they will really come out and pressure us and pick us up full-court and try to wear our perimeter guys out,” Brey said. “They have the ability to shoot it and score it probably more than Kentucky.”
TREY WERTZ STATUS
All eyes in college basketball Wednesday will be on the NCAA Division I Council, which is expected to vote on if transfers are allowed to play immediately this season. Usually when a player transfers to another school, they have to sit out a year. With the NCAA granting everyone an extra year of eligibility this season, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a movement among coaches to allow transfer players to be allowed to play immediately.
This affects the Irish, as point guard Trey Wertz hasn’t been able to play yet due to transfer rules. If the council determines transfers can play right away, however, Wertz would be eligible to play for Notre Dame immediately.
“Probably good we play at 9 o’clock, right? Because if they’re in a heated debate and a verdict comes down at 8 p.m., we’re still OK,” Brey said. “I know there’s momentum for this rule … the momentum I’m hearing is that it’s pretty good and the odds are good.”
Wertz transferred to South Bend after two seasons at the University of Santa Clara. While there, he averaged just over 12 points and four assists a game. He is expected to be a key bench player for Notre Dame, should he be granted immediate eligibility.
“Trey is a really good player,” Notre Dame junior guard Prentiss Hubb said. “He brings a lot to the table, being able to handle the ball for us and score the ball well. I think that his veteran presence will be good for me, Cormac and all the other ball handlers because he gives us another option to bring the ball up the floor.”
“He has good size; he’s 6-5,” added Brey of Wertz. “He is not super athletic, but he’s a good athlete. And he can make shots: he can shoot it; he can score it. He’s a double-figure scorer in Division I.”
