A double-overtime game, a red-eye flight from Dayton to San Diego and just 36 hours to prepare for a high-quality opponent in an NCAA Tournament game.
None of that mattered for Notre Dame on Friday afternoon.
Despite all of the adversity prior to 11-seed Notre Dame’s Round of 64 matchup with 6-seed Alabama, the Fighting Irish looked like the much hungrier team for 40 minutes.
Behind a blistering shooting performance from guard Cormac Ryan, the Irish beat down the struggling Crimson Tide, 78-64, to advance to Sunday’s Round of 32 in San Diego.
Ryan had a career-high 29 points, including 7-of-9 from three-point range.
“It’s a great feeling for us to be able to win a game like that,” Ryan said. “People were saying the double overtime, the long flight, legs were going to be tired. And from the start, we were gunning. We were ready to go, and this feels really special for us. It’s our time right now.
“We were just hungry (Friday). We were hungry down in Dayton, and I don’t think we ever lost it. We kind of rolled into California with that same hunger, and I think the quick trip actually helped us. It was like ‘we just got off the court? Put us back on, we’re ready.’”
Any worry of tired legs from the Irish dissipated quickly with the amount of energy Notre Dame was playing with early against Alabama. That energy translated into a hot start from beyond the arc by Notre Dame that continued throughout the afternoon.
Ryan opened the scoring for the Irish with a ‘3’ and guard Prentiss Hubb followed with a triple well beyond NBA range to give his team an early 6-4 lead.
Notre Dame went on to shoot 10-of-16 (63%) from behind the three-point line against the Crimson Tide.
“It’s definitely a huge weapon for us,” said Ryan of the three-point shooting. “We have such a versatile group and so many guys can really shoot the ball at such a high level. So when we’re rolling offensively, guarding, and then you add the three-point attack, we are a really tough group to deal with.”
A path to the Round of 32 got a bit easier for Notre Dame at the 16:31-mark of the first half after an unfortunate injury to Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly. The team’s second-leading scorer sustained a non-contact knee injury on a drive to the basket. He wouldn’t return to the game, handcuffing what was already a struggling offensive attack from the Crimson Tide coming into the game.
“That was a big loss for them,” said Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey of Quinerly. “He’s a great player, and a great guard. And having him (and Jaden Shackelford) in there together is what really makes them go. They got down to one playmaker, and he was exhausted.”
Despite the loss of Quinerly, Alabama’s talent and athleticism kept them in the game throughout the first half.
The Crimson Tide shot 44% (14-of-32) from the field during the first 20 minutes and received consistent efforts from Shackelford (eight points), forward Juwan Gary (seven points) and guard Keon Ellis (six points).
That offensive efficiency helped Alabama lead Notre Dame, 33-32, with 3:07 until halftime.
Unfortunately for the Tide however, the Irish were even better on the offensive side of the court, especially during the final three minutes before the break.
Notre Dame would blitz Alabama with a 9-0 run to jump ahead 41-33 with 40 seconds left in the half. Five points from forward Nate Laszewski, a layup from forward Paul Atkinson Jr. and a transition bucket by Ryan had the underdogs up eight before Alabama’s Gary hit a ‘3’ to make it a 41-36 game at the half.
The Irish overcame 10 first half turnovers by shooting 60% (16-of-27) and getting 18 points (7-of-8 from the field) from Ryan.
In the second half, Laszewski got things started for Notre Dame offensively, hitting a three-pointer to put the Irish back up by eight.
The Crimson Tide would counter with a quick 6-0 run over the next minute and-a-half of game time, cutting Notre Dame’s lead to two behind back-to-back-to-back buckets from guard JD Davison.
That’d be the closest the Tide would get to Notre Dame though, because the Irish began guarding vigorously the rest of the way. Alabama only managed five points over the next nine minutes of game time, allowing the Irish to go on a 17-5 run during that span.
Atkinson Jr. and Ryan continued their offensive efficiency, but a 14-point performance in the second half from guard Blake Wesley really helped Notre Dame pull away late. The freshman finished with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting after a disappointing game against Rutgers on Wednesday.
Alabama got to within eight after a three-point basket from Ellis made it a 66-58 contest with 4:38 to go, but an emphatic dunk down the lane from Wesley on the next offensive possession for Notre Dame secured things for the Irish.
The Irish saw Ryan and Wesley score in big ways, but the big men contributed at a high level against the Tide as well. Atkinson Jr. followed up his eye-opening performance in the First Four with 13 points and eight rebounds on Friday, while Laszewski found himself in double figures again with 10 points and six rebounds.
Notre Dame now prepares for another quick turnaround on Sunday with 3-seed Texas Tech awaiting. The Red Raiders beat up on Montana State, 97-65, earlier on Friday.
“Do they have some bodies, baby,” said Brey of Texas Tech. “It’ll be no different with what we had to deal with against the likes of teams like Florida State, Rutgers and (Alabama). They’ll come after us and be all over us. They’re a great defensive team.”
