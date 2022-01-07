SOUTH BEND — All of a sudden, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and his team are starting to emerge as a potentially dangerous team with Atlantic Coast Conference action just getting underway.
Since beginning the season 3-4, the Fighting Irish (8-5, 2-1 ACC) have won four out of five, including two big-time victories over perennial blue bloods in Kentucky and North Carolina.
The most recent win came over the Tar Heels (10-4, 3-1 ACC) on Wednesday night in a game the Irish led for a majority of the night. Notre Dame shot the ball well, hitting nearly 48% from the field and 42% from three, with senior Nate Laszewski (20), freshman Blake Wesley (18) and senior Dane Goodwin (17) leading the way in individual scoring.
“Well, I’m proud of our group, because like the Pittsburgh win last week, we had game pressure on us,” said Brey after the victory. “We had to make some big shots, get some stops, and we did. I think we’ve grown a little bit this week, as far as believing in how to finish games. To be 2-1 in this league after how we had to win the last two, I’m pretty pleased with that.”
IRISH READY FOR GEORGIA TECH
Brey mentioned the growth he’s seen in his team over the past week after defeating the Tar Heels. For the Irish to continue to grow, beating more inferior teams will have to be a part of that process.
Notre Dame has an opportunity to bump its current win streak to five on Saturday afternoon when it heads to Atlanta to play another conference foe in Georgia Tech (6-7, 0-3 ACC).
The Yellow Jackets have struggled to begin ACC play, losing their first three games to North Carolina, Louisville and Duke. They averaged just 61 points per game in those defeats, and they haven’t been much better outside of conference play.
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner’s team has averaged just 67.8 points per game this season and have only one decent victory against Georgia. While the Yellow Jackets have struggled, they’ve given a couple talented teams – Wisconsin and Louisville – all they could handle before the Badgers and Cardinals both won by four and three points, respectively.
Georgia Tech has shown spurts of quality basketball at home so far this season, sitting at 5-4 within the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion. While Notre Dame has been playing a lot better over the last few weeks, the Irish are 0-2 in true road games this season, losing to Illinois and Boston College by double digits.
For Notre Dame to prevent a letdown this weekend, it’ll have to rely on the two players that have been the most consistent so far this season in Goodwin and Wesley. Goodwin leads the team with 15.1 points per game, while Wesley is second with 13.7.
Goodwin has scored in double digits in every single game this season, while making nearly 47% of his three-point shots. Wesley – a South Bend native – has looked like a freshman phenom for the Irish. His presence has given a much-needed jolt to the team’s guards with senior Prentiss Hubb struggling mightily to begin the season.
“Blake, the young guy, is a gifted guy,” Brey said. “Sometimes when we have a hard time on the offensive side of the court, he just gets us a bucket. And I’m learning to just kind of let him loose.”
Down low, solid performances from both Laszewski and graduate senior Paul Atkinson Jr. would go a long way toward securing a 3-1 record in the conference on Saturday. Wednesday's 20-point performance marked the first in over a month that Laszewski had scored in double digits.
Atkinson Jr. has been the third-most consistent player behind Goodwin and Wesley, averaging 11.7 points per game. He only had two points against North Carolina, but the Yale transfer had 17, 14 and 16 the three games prior.
On the other side, the two most dangerous players for Georgia Tech are senior guard Michael Devoe and senior forward Jordan Usher.
Devoe is the one of the most prolific scorers in the ACC, averaging 21.2 points per game. He has scored 20 points or more seven times this season, including two performances of over 30.
Usher, standing at 6’7”, is arguably the best all-around player on the Yellow Jackets. He averages 14.8 points while bringing down nearly seven rebounds per game. He’s been hot over his last three games, scoring 58 points and earning 21 rebounds during that span.
If the Irish can bump their winning streak to five, a chance to continuing stacking wins lies ahead with Clemson (9-5, 1-2 ACC), Virginia Tech (8-6, 0-3 ACC) and Howard (6-6) on the schedule before Louisville (10-4, 4-0 ACC) hosts Notre Dame on Jan. 22.
