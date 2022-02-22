SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame had a golden opportunity to earn its third Quad-1 victory of the season against Wake Forest on Saturday, but the Fighting Irish came up just a couple possessions short.
Notre Dame played a masterful first half on the road against the Demon Deacons. It shot 50% (14-of-28) from the floor and made nine three-pointers, which helped the Fighting Irish bring a 41-35 lead into the locker room at the break.
In the second half, Wake Forest shot the ball over 50% and went on to outscore Notre Dame, 44-33, in the frame to upend the Irish 79-74.
Notre Dame saw freshman Blake Wesley (24), seniors Cormac Ryan (11), Nate Laszewski (11) and Prentiss Hubb (10) and graduate senior Paul Atkinson Jr. (11) all score in double figures, but Wake Forest’s domination on the glass — 43 rebounds compared to Notre Dame’s 27 — helped the Demon Deacons end their opponent’s five-game winning streak.
“They really beat us up inside,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “Which teams are going to continue to try to do. … We hung in there and kept making plays to kind of give ourselves a chance. We emptied the tank and gave it all we had, but we just couldn’t quite get our hands on enough first misses at the basket.”
With the loss, Notre Dame sits at 19-8 overall and 12-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Irish are currently in second place in the ACC, just one game behind Duke (23-4, 13-3 ACC). North Carolina (20-8, 12-5 ACC), Miami (19-8, 11-5 ACC), Wake Forest (21-7, 11-6 ACC) and Virginia (17-10, 11-6 ACC) round out the top six.
Just four regular season games remain before the start of the ACC Tournament on March 8 and, as of Tuesday, Notre Dame is safely in the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN has the Irish slated as a nine seed in Portland, Oregon, CBS predicts Notre Dame to be a nine seed in Greenville, South Carolina, and USA Today sees Brey’s team as a 10 seed in Indianapolis, Indiana.
As long as Notre Dame wins at least three of its final four regular season games against Syracuse (15-12), Georgia Tech (11-16), Florida State (14-13) and Pittsburgh (11-17), the Irish should be safely in the field of 68 come Selection Sunday.
“Every game we have left is going to be a hard game,” Brey said. “These are going to be hard. I don’t care what the record is of the teams in the league. Boston College last week was hard, Georgia Tech we escaped when we played them in Atlanta. (Syracuse) is really good, and a hard game is coming.”
CONFIDENT ORANGE COME TO PURCELL
Wednesday night’s matchup with the Orange (15-12, 9-7 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion could present Notre Dame with its toughest remaining game before conference tournament play.
Syracuse is down this season compared to a lot of its history under head coach Jim Boeheim, but have started gaining some momentum late in the season.
The Orange were 9-11 after an embarrassing loss to Pittsburgh on Jan. 25. Since then, they’ve won six of seven, including a 22-point win over Wake Forest on Jan. 29.
Syracuse has struggled on the road this season though, currently just 3-6 away from home after a loss to Virginia Tech on Feb. 12. Getting the Orange away from the Carrier Dome is a huge plus for Notre Dame.
Another huge plus for the Irish is Syracuse’s perimeter defense against the three-point shot. So far this season, opponents are hitting just over 10 treys per game against the Orange. The holes in Syracuse’s well-known 2-3 zone from behind the three-point line should give players like Wesley, Laszewski and senior Dane Goodwin opportunities to score from deep.
While Brey is aware of the three-point numbers, he insists his Irish will still have to attack inside to win.
“I don’t want to not drive (the ball),” Brey said. “I don’t want to take the ball out of our driver’s hands. A lot of things will be important against the zone, whether its getting to the short corner, the foul line, driving the ball or offensive rebounding.”
Another potential key to Wednesday night’s game is rebounding. Syracuse ranks 15th in the ACC in rebounding defense, allowing 37.5 boards per game. Notre Dame was out-rebounded on the offensive boards, 16-2, against Wake Forest on Saturday, so that’s an area that should benefit the Irish against the Orange.
Individually, the Orange have five players that average double figures. Senior Buddy Boeheim leads the way with 19 points per game, shooting 34% from ‘3’. Junior Joseph Girard III averages 13.4 points per game and leads the team in three-point percentage (42.8%).
In the post for Syracuse, senior Cole Swider leads the team in rebounds, averaging seven per game. At 6’9”, he’s a threat both in the paint and behind the arc.
“They’re all tall, they all know how to play, and they can all stretch it out and make shots,” said Brey of Syracuse. “They’re old and experienced, and they’re playing very well right now.”
