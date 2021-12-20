SOUTH BEND — On Dec. 10, Notre Dame starting running back Kyren Williams announced he’d be forgoing his team’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.
The loss of such a dynamic offensive player won’t help the Fighting Irish’s chances of taking down Oklahoma State on New Year’s Day in Glendale, Arizona. However, freshman running back Logan Diggs now gets a chance to showcase his talents on a broader scale on one of the biggest stages of the bowl season.
“(Bowl preparation) has been good so far,” Diggs said. “Nothing’s been set in stone yet. All of us are having good practices and getting equal reps, which is allowing everybody to compete for the job. I feel like it’s going to be fair, and I’m just going to work my hardest to be able to play.”
Diggs and sophomore Chris Tyree — who has battled a turf toe injury since Oct. 9 — are both expected to split reps in the bowl game with the absence of Williams. Diggs ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries, while Tyree rushed for 204 yards and one touchdown on 50 carries during the regular season.
“There’s never any love lost with us,” said Diggs of Tyree. “I want him to push me every day, and he’s going to push me every day. Chris is a great running back, and he really challenges me mentally and physically in the film room and on the field. He tests me out there.”
Diggs’ ability to produce for Notre Dame’s offense isn’t in question, according to both himself and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Diggs has proved he can make opponents look foolish behind his breakaway speed and hurdling abilities, and because of that, Rees has full confidence in his freshman running back’s capabilities against the Cowboys.
“His consistency has continuously gotten better,” Rees said. “I think what (running backs coach) Lance (Taylor) has done at a really high level is he's continued to prepare him mentally week-in and week-out. Seeing him come out of the backfield and make plays; seeing him pick up protections. Those things have been part of the process for him. But the other stuff (athletically), that was just given to him. He has a lot of natural ability, and it’s our job to continue to maximize that.”
STAYING IN SOUTH BEND
Like many others, the news of former head coach Brian Kelly’s sudden exit from the Notre Dame football program came as a surprise to Diggs.
“It was crazy,” Diggs said. “It was shocking. We were all shocked. But coaching changes happen. I wasn’t expecting it, but they happen. At that point, you just kind of have to move forward.”
Diggs played high school football at Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, Louisiana. The former three-star prospect had Louisiana State University on his radar before ultimately deciding to sign with Notre Dame.
The connection between home state and former head coach would likely cause many players in Diggs’ position to consider a transfer, but it seems the Irish won’t have to worry about losing their talented tailback.
“It’s not tempting at all,” said Diggs when asked whether he’s thought about following Kelly to LSU. “I’m happy where I’m at now. The door’s open for me here, and I feel like I can have a lot of success here. And I love the people here, so I feel fine where I’m at.”
NAVIGATING FRESHMAN YEAR
On Monday, Rees mentioned he and the other members of the offensive coaching staff felt Diggs was ready to contribute right out of fall camp.
Unfortunately, Diggs was quarantined before the first game of the regular season, which made him unavailable to earn some valuable reps early on.
“He was unavailable in the opener, and it kind of took him a couple weeks to get back,” Rees said. “I think him going through that transition, and then finding his way in practice was the biggest thing for him. We told him what he did in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday gives us the belief that he could go play. … You saw that come to life later in the season, because of necessity, but the plan was there for him to play from the beginning.”
Diggs mentioned how hard it was to be stuck in a room for 10 days while quarantining before Notre Dame’s first game against Florida State. As a freshman, that developmental time is crucial, and the brief pause in team activities certainly took a toll on him.
Diggs continued to get better week after week though, and when Tyree went down with a toe injury against Virginia Tech in early October, Diggs was ready to go.
Following that game, Diggs scored his first collegiate touchdown against North Carolina on Oct. 30, rushed for 64 yards on nine carries against Virginia on Nov. 13 and scored two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — against Georgia Tech on Nov. 20.
Now, Diggs gets the chance to add even more milestones during the final game of his freshman season.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot, especially mentally,” Diggs said. “Notre Dame is a challenge, and they are going to push you to be the best you can be. Everything I’ve been through has just been a part of the test. At the end of the day, I’ve grown through my freshman year, and I think that will help me have a successful career here.”
