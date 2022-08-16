SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame’s wide receiver depth has been a concern in recent years, and that concern has grown even more recently with the regular season on the horizon.
With Kevin Austin Jr. gone to the NFL and veteran wideout Avery Davis now sidelined with an ACL tear, this year’s wide receiver room has a razor-thin amount of experienced depth heading into the 2022 campaign.
Despite the glaring issues, Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and his group of pass catchers feel as confident as ever as fall camp continues.
“The belief is the main thing,” said Stuckey of his group of wideouts. “They’re hungry, and they want to learn, which is not always a given. They buy into coaching, they’re super competitive, and again, they have a lot of belief about themselves.”
Players like graduate seniors Joe Wilkins Jr. and Braden Lenzy will be expected to step into much broader roles during their final seasons with the Fighting Irish.
Maybe even more imperative, though, will be the necessary emergence of some of the younger guys like sophomores Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Jayden Thomas.
Their college stat lines may be lacking, but the belief in their abilities and in Stuckey are sky high within the talented trio of route runners.
“I’d say we’re the most confident group on the team,” Thomas said. “We feel like we’re at the top in the country, especially with coach Stuckey here. He’s really helped improve our mentality. I feel like we’re all pretty confident just because we’re all so close together.”
Stuckey’s coaching style this offseason has seemingly flipped a switch in the minds of some of his players, and that includes a vet like Lenzy, who has had a very strong start to fall camp. According to him, he’s never felt this solid at his position before the start of a season.
“The whole culture of the room has really bought into what he’s brought to Notre Dame,” said Lenzy of Stuckey. “That’s really paid off for us, because although we’re low in numbers, I can’t remember a camp where we’ve felt this dominant. I know for myself, I’ve never played this well.”
STEPPING UP WITHOUT DAVIS
Last Friday’s news of the sudden loss of Davis will be hard for the team’s performance on the field, but it also took away one of the more respected guys off the field and in the locker room too.
“It was like a gut punch,” said Stuckey of the loss of Davis. “It was one of the plays we had designed for him. We were excited to see him do it. He planted, we saw it, and there was just kind of a big gasp. We were hoping for the best, but now we just have to be behind him to support him with whatever decision he makes for himself moving forward.”
With Davis sidelined, a stronger leadership role will become a focal point for graduate seniors like Wilkins Jr. and Lenzy. However, those guys aren’t looking to fully take over Davis’ role as a leader.
“Avery and I have a much different respect within the locker room,” Lenzy said. “That’s not a slight toward myself, that’s just in respect to him. He’s been through a lot more hurdles, and he’s still going to be a big leader on this team.
“For myself, being one of the older guys, I’ve definitely tried to step up more vocally. I’m trying to be a hand to reach out to for some of the younger dudes. So I guess I’ve stepped up a bit, but I don’t know that I’ll necessarily ever fill that leadership role from Avery because, in a lot of people’s eyes, he was the captain (on the offense).”
As far as production goes, Stuckey knows it’s not going to come down to one individual player making up for Davis’ absence on the field.
For Notre Dame to have extended success offensively from its wide receivers, multiple players will have to find bigger roles on Saturdays.
“Avery leaves such a big void with his absence,” Stuckey said. “It can’t be filled by one person. We have to do it as a group. Braden’s been stepping up a lot. Lorenzo (Styles) and Deion (Colzie) have been stepping up. I think it’s made some guys who weren’t expecting to step up, step up and play bigger roles.”
BUILDING CHEMISTRY WITH BUCHNER
Stuckey knows what to look for in a quality quarterback.
The former Clemson and NFL wide receiver has played with some high-level guys under center during his career. He was also initially a quarterback in college before making the switch to wide receiver after his redshirt freshman season.
With all of that QB knowledge, he knows what tendencies a quality signal-caller possesses. And, according to him, sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner has some of the necessary intangibles.
“I love his moxie,” said Stuckey of Buchner. “He’s never rattled. You look at his face, he’s always locked in. He’s always confident, and I really think that permeates through our offense and through the receivers especially.
“He’s really athletic. His ability to get outside the pocket and throw on the run is a tough dynamic for any defensive coach to adjust to. (Buchner) is a dual-threat guy that expands our offense just a little bit more compared to a guy who sits back there in the pocket.”
With less than three weeks until the regular season opener, Stuckey knows it’s imperative for the receivers to continue to build chemistry in all facets with Buchner. That’s what he’ll keep preaching to his players as fall camp goes on.
“Now that Tyler’s been named the starter, I told the guys they need to lock in,” Stuckey said. “They need to know how the ball spins, how his arm angle on his throws is and when he likes to throw the ball during a route. All of those little things are critical for that quarterback and wide receiver relationship.”
IRISH IN TOP 5
Notre Dame earned high praise from both the coaches and Associated Press voters this week, earning top five positions within both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 Poll.
The Irish are ranked No. 5 in both, which sets up a top-five matchup with No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 3 in Columbus.
Alabama is No. 1 in both polls, followed by the Buckeyes, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the remainder of the top five.