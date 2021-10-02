ND FOOTBALL: Turnovers haunt ND as Cincinnati triumphs
Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240326. Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.
React to this story:
Trending Video
Evan Lepak
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Bob Breniser, 97, Middlebury, passed on Thursday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Funeral services will follow visitation beginning at 1 p.m., Monday also at the funeral home.
GOSHEN [mdash] Andrew J. Buller, 70, died at Goshen Hospital. Surviving are his wife, Brenda, children, Krista Buller, Heidi (Kevin) Gunn, two grandchildren, six siblings. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
OSCEOLA [mdash] Michael J. Sweet, 83, Osceola, formerly of Elkhart, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- POLICE NEWS: Ulta, Meijer stores in Goshen robbed minutes apart
- POLICE NEWS: Oct. 1, 2021
- Elkhart County health officer will leave post at end of year
- POLICE NEWS: 14-year-old girl struck by car
- Child predator arrested for probation violation
- Goshen pharmacy customers have long waits for drive-thru only service
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: There will be no return to 'normal' in the United States
- Arnolds to know fate within 90 days
- Pastor says Nappanee church will continue meeting after fire and will rebuild
- Suicide prevention program starts at Goshen Schools
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.