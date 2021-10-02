20211002-spt-ndcincy-pic1.JPG - Michael Mayer tackled

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) gets tripped up by Cincinnati linebacker Ty Van Fossen (13) during Saturday's game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240326. Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you