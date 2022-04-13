SOUTH BEND – Complimenting a number of experienced players at safety for the Notre Dame football team are the starters at the cornerback position within the secondary.
Three seasoned veterans who all played significant time in 2021 are back this season in graduate senior TaRiq Bracy, senior Cam Hart and junior Clarence Lewis.
The trio combined for 134 tackles, 17 pass break-ups and four interceptions a season ago, and they’ve been setting an example for the rest of the cornerback room so far this spring.
“I’ve been very pleased with them,” Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens said. “The older three guys, TaRiq, Clarence and Cam have been leading the group really well. You see the younger guys growing as the spring has been evolving. I’m very happy with them and where they are at, but we just have to continue to push.”
The biggest, most physical cornerback within in the unit is Hart. At 6’2” and 205 pounds, the senior led his position in passes defended with nine and managed to only allow two touchdowns after being targeted 66 times in 2021.
Hart’s services haven’t been available for almost all of spring practice as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, but he’s recently made his return in a limited capacity.
“It’s good because he can be involved in individual stuff moving around,” said Mickens of Hart. “Some football movements, so he’s not too long away from it and he can get his body adjusted and everything. He’s a leader, he’s been encouraging guys, and he’s been that way when he wasn’t practicing.”
Bracy’s decision to come back was an encouraging one for Notre Dame’s secondary because of his versatility. He can play the field, boundary and nickel positions, which is a testament to his high football IQ.
“He’s very smart,” said Mickens of Bracy. “He has great instincts. He is just a good player who knows how to cover guys in the slot. He goes to work in the film room a whole bunch. He understands his leverages and where he has to be at. He’s very football smart.”
While the Fighting Irish are in good hands at the top of the depth chart, the rest of the room consists of freshmen with minimal experience.
Redshirt freshmen Philip Riley and Ryan Barnes both played less than 10 snaps all season a year ago, while fellow redshirt freshman Chance Tucker didn’t play at all.
Former four-star recruit and early enrollee Jaden Mickey has a long way to go in his development as well, but the coaching staff has been impressed with the tools he possesses, including a heightened amount of maturity.
“He’s a competitive guy, and that’s what we have to be at corner,” said Mickens of Mickey. “That’s his zone he plays in, and I love that about him that he has a fire about him. He wants to come to work every day. But he’s very mature. He meets a lot off the field. He’s a film junkie, and he studies a bunch. So the reason why he makes plays on the field is because he understands what’s happening. He’s just a mature kid.”
According to Mickens, that maturity allows Mickey’s off-the-charts athleticism to come out in full force during practice.
“He’s very quick,” Mickens said. “He understands routes and how people run routes, and he understands where he can get hurt and when he can’t get hurt. He’s always willing to make a play on a ball, and that’s what you have to be at the corner position. You have to make plays on the ball.”
The cornerback position isn’t quite at full strength without the full services of Hart, but so far this spring, the consistent growth across the board has been noticeable both on and off the field.
“Guys come up (to watch film) a lot,” said Mickens of his cornerbacks. “They are able to study a lot more, and we can tell that they’re doing things on the field now because of what they saw in the film room. They’re playing faster because they understand where they need to be at and where the help is at and things of that nature. Because of that, their game grows even more because they’re playing complimentary football now.”
