SOUTH BEND — Despite departures from Nick McCloud (33 tackles, eight pass break-ups, one interception in 2020) and Shaun Crawford (57 tackles, five pass break-ups, one interception) in the secondary, Notre Dame’s group of defensive backs is one of its strongest positions based on talent entering the 2021 season.
All-American safety Kyle Hamilton is back, and he’ll play along side Houston Griffith on the back end of the defense. On the corners, senior TaRiq Bracy will likely man the nickelback position, while Clarence Lewis and Cam Hart play the outsides.
PHYSICALITY ON THE CORNERS
A spot that requires physicality due to defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s coverage preferences is defensive back. Freeman is known for playing man coverage on the outside, and a few guys have emerged this spring that should make heavy impacts at the line of scrimmage against opposing wide receivers in the fall.
Bracy (5-10, 180 pounds) is expected to hold things down at the nickelback position due to his smaller size, which puts the more long and physical guys in Hart (6-2, 207) and Lewis (5-11, 192) as the expected starters on the outside.
Hart is one of the strongest defensive backs on the team. With the transition from wide receiver behind him and having seen game action in 12 contests throughout his Notre Dame career, the junior has been focusing on fine tuning those defensive skills for the fall. He had an up-and-down beginning to spring practice, but as the spring went on, Hart’s play continued to ascend.
“In terms of ball skills, that comes really natural to me being a wide receiver my whole life,” said Hart this spring. “But as far as things I’ve wanted to work on, I wanted to work on my technique. We’re going to be in press coverage a majority of the time, so I’ve been doing that at the line of the scrimmage by using my length and being a longer corner.”
Behind those two, the depth chart gets significantly younger. Sophomore Ramon Henderson, freshman Phillip Riley Jr. and freshman Ryan Barnes are all raw talents that have yet to see a lot of live game action in college.
Like Hart, Henderson has experience at wide receiver, which seems to excite Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly about his potential.
“Both these guys have elite traits,” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly of Hart and Henderson this spring. “They’re long, athletic, and they have the ability to play the ball. Both of them were wide receivers so they both have excellent speed. … When you line them up, those two look as good as anybody in the country.”
HAMILTON AND GRIFFITH LEAD SAFETIES
With Hamilton missing the spring due to injury, Griffith was the main man at the safety position — a spot he likely relished after almost leaving South Bend near the beginning of the offseason.
“Having the conversation with coach Freeman and coach Kelly, just knowing I have a home here, and that they really wanted me to come here and compete, I couldn’t turn that down,” said Griffith early this spring. “Also having the chance to come back and finish up my degree ... is something I couldn’t pass up either, so now I’m just looking forward to playing in this defense and helping this unit grow as a team.”
Griffith has bounced around at nickel, corner and safety throughout his career with the Irish, but it seems he’s found his natural position at safety after a really solid spring. Under the tutelage of a first-year defensive coordinator, Griffith’s game has continued to evolve to help him become a consistent player at safety for his team in 2021.
“My football IQ,” said Griffith when asked about his growth this spring. “It’s something I’ve really been trying to work on. Being around (safeties coach Chris) O’Leary, and the tips he gives me helps me go out and play faster. … My IQ has really grown over the last few months, and that’s something that’s going to continue to grow going into the season.”
Hamilton had ankle surgery toward the beginning of the offseason, which kept him out of spring practice. Hamilton had a stellar 2020 campaign with 63 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven pass break-ups and an interception. The junior may be the best player on the team, let alone just on defense, so his presence by itself makes the secondary a strong unit going into the fall.
Behind Griffith and Hamilton though, the depth becomes a bit of a question mark for the Irish.
Junior KJ Wallace and senior DJ Brown both have some experience at Notre Dame and will need a make a major impact if Griffith or Hamilton miss any time during the 2021 season.
Brown played in every game in 2020, registering eight tackles and two pass break-ups during his limited time on the field. Wallace has only played in six games during his two-year career in South Bend.
The starters for the Irish are stacked in the secondary. The question will be whether the depth behind them will make the plays needed if they’re called upon.
