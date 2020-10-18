SOUTH BEND — They don’t ask “how,” they ask “if.”
It was far from perfect Saturday afternoon for the No. 4 Notre Dame football team, but they were able to leave Notre Dame Stadium with a 12-7 victory over the Louisville Cardinals. The Fighting Irish remain perfect at 4-0 and 3-0 in the ACC.
Here were three takeaways from the Irish’s victory.
1. The offense needs to finish drives
If you looked at the number of plays (25) and yards gained (97) in the first quarter by the Notre Dame offense Saturday compared to Louisville’s (five and 12, respectively), you’d think the Irish would be up by multiple scores. Instead, it was only a 6-0 Notre Dame lead after both drives stalled for the Irish offense.
On the first drive, the Irish reached the Cardinals 15-yard line before quarterback Ian Book ran for a loss of one yard, was sacked for a five-yard loss and then threw an incomplete pass on third-and-16.
Similar things happened on the next drive, as Notre Dame had a first-and-goal from the Louisville nine-yard line. A Book incomplete pass, a two-yard run by Chris Tyree and another sack on Book once again forced the Irish to settle for a field goal.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said afterwards that the execution in the red zone needs to be better.
“Obviously we've got to score touchdowns and not field goals,” Kelly said. “Then we've got to get off the field on third down (defensively). Those are the two things we talked about. We got to be better there. We'll certainly spend time in those two particular areas in working to be better and more efficient.”
2. Will the real Ian Book please stand up?
It seems so long ago that many considered the Notre Dame signal caller a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate. Book has shown to be more of a game manager than one of the country’s top passers in 2020, throwing for only 714 yards and three touchdowns combined in the first four games.
He had another pedestrian performance against Louisville, finishing 11-of-19 passing for 106 yards. He did have the go-ahead touchdown run in the third quarter, and he has been using his legs more effectively this season. He’s currently third on the team with 162 rushing yards and first in rushing touchdowns with five — although three of those were one-yard runs against South Florida.
When the game was on the line Saturday, though, Book made the right plays. Notre Dame took possession of the ball with 7:55 left in the game and never gave it up, in large part to two third-down conversions picked up by Book. The first was a seven-yard completion to Javon McKinley on a third-and-six, and the other was a 12-yard pass to Ben Skowronek on another third-and-six just three plays later.
Book is 25-3 overall as a starter and is still undefeated in home games. Notre Dame has won 22 in a row at Notre Dame Stadium overall.
“Certainly, there are things that (Book) can get better at,” Kelly said. “Look, he wins. I get asked the same question each and every week. He's a winner. He wins football games. He hasn't lost at home. I thought when it was time to make plays, he made huge third-down conversions on this last drive. When the game is on the line, you can count on Ian Book to come up and make big plays for us. That's a good feeling to have.”
3. The defense is legit
As if there was any question about the Notre Dame defense being good, they proved it once again against the Cardinals.
Louisville was held to 233 total yards of offense, nearly 200 yards lower than their season average coming in. They held the ACC’s leading rusher, Javian Hawkins, to just 62 yards on the ground. The Irish defense registered eight tackles for loss, including three from linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah alone.
Kelly said this is only the beginning for his defense, too, since they haven’t had as much practice due to being shutdown from a COVID-19 outbreak last month.
“We're still developing from a defensive standpoint and getting our personnel back,” Kelly said. “We had a number of defensive players out. I think it's almost game two for us in a sense because of our stop, then restart. … We're going to be a better football team as we continue to grow and develop.
“This team is nowhere near where it can be and where I think it will be.”
