SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame took part in its 10th practice of fall camp on Tuesday, and a very vital piece of the defense – sporting number 95 across his chest – was back on the field for the Fighting Irish.
Senior defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa missed the past week of team activities after flying home to Hawaii to be with friends and family. He traveled back to the Aloha State to mourn the unexpected loss of his father, Tuli.
While the past week has been an emotional time for Tagovailoa-Amosa, he had a glow about him brought on by the overflowing support from his football community.
“It’s a blessing to be back here with my brothers, my coaches and staff,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “The love and support that they and the Notre Dame community have shown me really means a lot. From the bottom of my heart, I’m truly thankful. And the Irish fans that have been reaching out during this tough time, it puts me in good spirits to have a loving and supportive community behind me. I’m just blessed to be back.”
Tagovailoa-Amosa’s presence is important whether he’s on the field or off of it. His teammates admire him, his coaching staff respects him, and that was exemplified with him being named a captain late last week over Zoom in front of the entire team.
“It was very emotional,” said Tagovailoa-Amosa of the moment. “The first thing I had seen when I logged on to Zoom was the lei’s everybody was wearing. In my head I didn’t want to assume it was for my father, but I kind of assumed it was for my father. It put me in a tearful, but joyful state. And again, just understanding the love and support that my brothers and my team has shown really puts me in good spirits.”
Tagovailoa-Amosa flew overnight back to South Bend and landed Monday morning less than an hour before the beginning of practice. Instead of heading home and getting some rest, the defensive lineman fought off jet lag to take part in team activities at the Irish Athletics Center.
“He’s been awesome,” said Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman of Tagovailoa-Amosa. “He’s been in almost every meeting on Zoom when he was back home (in Hawaii). The relationship Myron has with this defense, this team, but more importantly that d-line, is family.
“He just got off a plane (Monday), and they said he landed in South Bend around 10 o’clock. I look up at 10:30-11 o’clock, and he’s running on the field. We thought he was going to go home. I think it was, one, a comfort level for him, but also just the passion and drive he has to be back with this bunch.”
From a football standpoint, the pending success of Notre Dame’s defense partially rides on the Hawaii native as one of the top players on that side of the ball. Tagovailoa-Amosa’s career at Notre Dame spans 38 games over the last four years, and he’s collected 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble during that time.
The senior spent a majority of his career as a defensive tackle on the inside of the line. This offseason though, he started the transition of switching from the inside to the outside. He’s lost the right amount of weight to get where he needs to be, and he’s ready for the chance to attack the backfield from a different vantage point.
“I think (the transition) has gone really well,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “Running with the one’s, it’s been really exciting. The different looks that I get to be in from being on the edge or being in three-tech, it just goes to show my versatility as a pass rusher. Being back on the edge has helped me understand more about my pass-rushing abilities than being on the inside. Building that confidence on the edge has also really helped me build that confidence on the inside.”
Tagovailoa-Amosa is especially grateful for the opportunity to play on the end because that’s been his position of choice since arriving on campus as a freshman. Notre Dame recruited the big man at 250 pounds in high school, but once he showed up 40 pounds heavier, Tagovailoa-Amosa found himself listed under defensive tackle on the depth chart.
Now, before his final season in college, Tagovailoa-Amosa has that opportunity he’s always wanted. All that’s left to do is take advantage of that chance, while making his father proud in the process.
“My dad preached a lot about sacrifice,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “As you can see, I’m here now. I have to sacrifice that time with family to be back here and understand I still have a purpose out here and a job to do. Even though my father won’t be here to watch, all the more I have to honor his legacy with sacrificing time back home, coming back here and getting back to work.”
