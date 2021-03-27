SOUTH BEND — After nearly three months since their Rose Bowl loss to Alabama, the Notre Dame football team is back on the practice field. The Fighting Irish held its first official spring practice Saturday, one of 15 over the next five weeks before hosting its annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Sat., May 1.
The 2020 season for Notre Dame ended on a sour note, as a 10-0 regular season finished with back-to-back blowout losses to Clemson and Alabama in the ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff Semifinal, respectively.
There is a fair amount of roster turnover for the Irish this spring, especially at some high-level positions. Here are some storylines to follow as practices resume for Notre Dame.
WHO’S QB1?
For the first time since Sept. 2018, Notre Dame has a battle to see who’s the starting quarterback. With Ian Book now graduated, there appears to be three players — Jack Coan, Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner — in contention to start at QB on Sept. 5 against Florida State.
Coan has the most experience of the three, being a graduate transfer from Wisconsin. He started 14 games for the Badgers in the 2019 season, leading them to the Rose Bowl game against Oregon. Coan had 2,727 yards passing, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions that year. He did not play in the 2020 season due to a foot injury.
“When you’re a starting quarterback, you already have great traits, and his work ethic is outstanding,” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly of Coan. “We knew a lot of that about him already, and so he has come in here and fit in extremely well.”
Pyne is a redshirt freshman, having seen sparing playing time backing up Book in 2020. He was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, though, and Kelly seemed to indicate that Pyne is progressing well in year two at Notre Dame.
“We want Drew to be the starter,” Kelly said. “We’re not handing this job to Jack Coan. Drew’s been in the program, so we want him in the spring to be competing for the starting position.”
The third option is Buchner, a true freshman who has enrolled early at Notre Dame. Buchner did not get a chance to play his senior season of high school in California, as the season was canceled this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday was Buchner’s first chance to practice with his new team.
“Tyler just got here and he hasn’t played football in a year, so you have to understand: there’s some development that has to take place there,” Kelly said. “He had a nice practice (Saturday), but he doesn’t know our offense. Just the basics is what he’s trying to feel good about.”
WHO’S HEALTHY AND WHO’S NOT?
A couple of key players from Notre Dame’s 2020 team will either see minimal playing time or none at all during spring practices.
Kelly said center Jarrett Patterson (foot) and defensive tackle Jacob Lacey (shoulder) are out, while wide receiver Kevin Austin (foot) is unlikely to practice this spring as well. Patterson was the starting center for the Irish’s first eight games of the season, while Lacey and Austin’s roles were limited due to their injuries.
Junior safety Kyle Hamilton, the team's leading tackler last year, had a minor procedure done on his ankle during the offseason. Kelly said he thinks the All-America candidate will be limited this spring as he rehabs the injury.
Junior Paul Moala is also working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered in October, and the linebacker hopes to be able to get on the practice field at some point this spring.
“As of right now, I’m still limited, but I’m looking forward to helping the Rover group and the linebacker group in any way that I can,” Moala said.
FREEMAN’S NEW DEFENSE
Marcus Freeman is now the defensive coordinator after Clark Lea left to become the head coach at Vanderbilt. Freeman was the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati the past four seasons, turning the Bearcats into one of the top defenses in the country.
Although it’s early, the reviews of Freeman’s coaching style have been high in praise.
“Coach (Freeman); he’s a great coach. I really love that he’s been a part of our unit,” linebacker Bo Bauer said. “He’s a very effort-oriented guy; that’s one of the first things we have to talk about. He always wants high effort from us.”
“We’ve learned a lot from coach Freeman,” Moala added. “He’s definitely a ‘player’ coach, so that’s always a good thing to have on the team; to build that relationship outside of football. The connection is definitely there. Scheme wise, we’re really excited about playing a defense that’s less about scheme and more about playing football.”
