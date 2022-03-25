SOUTH BEND — For the first time since 2019, Notre Dame hosted a Pro Day Friday at the Irish Athletics Center.
A large group of NFL scouts, Notre Dame coaches Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees and Al Golden and former Fighting Irish players in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Zack Martin were just some of those in attendance to see this year’s draft-eligible Irish NFL hopefuls showcase their skills.
Among the group of participants were the five players who were invited to the NFL Combine in safety Kyle Hamilton, quarterback Jack Coan, running back Kyren Williams, wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.
Additional players who didn’t get the opportunity to be seen at the Combine were linebackers Drew White and Isaiah Pryor, as well as offensive lineman Cain Madden and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish.
WILLIAMS IMPROVES IN 40-YARD DASHNotre Dame’s leading rusher from the 2021 season had a chance to improve on his 4.65-second finish in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month, and the multi-tool running back did just that.
After a 4.58-second run during his first attempt, Williams cut that time even shorter during his second, leaving the practice field having ran a 4.54 in the 40.
“It felt real good,” said Williams of his 40-yard dash time. “That was my main focus and main motivation coming into Pro Day. I was just locked in, really just focused on staying low and exploding with my head down and eyes open. I felt like I was able to do that during the first rep, and then I came back and did it during the second rep even better. That just kind of set the vibe for the rest of the day.
“I definitely balled out. I left everything on this field. Anything anybody had doubted, I put it on the field and let them see it. Now it’s just in God’s hands. It’s off my shoulders, because I did what I had to do.”
Running a disappointing 4.65 at the Combine raised some eyebrows across the NFL, but an improved time on Friday will certainly up his stock with the NFL Draft a little over a month away.
Williams is at a disadvantage being a part of a very solid running back class in this year’s draft. Many draft projections see him as the fifth-best ball carrier available behind Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker, Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Georgia’s James Cook.
If you ask Williams though, there’s no doubting who he thinks the best running back in the class is.
“I did see the posts that I’m just a top-five back,” Williams said. “I try to stay away from those things, because I know I’m not the number-five back in this class. I know who I am as a person and a football player. I don’t let those things affect me, because I know what I can do. I’m RB1 for sure.”
One of the biggest pros that comes with Williams on the field is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He looked impressive during the drill portion of the day, running short, intermediate and deep routes with ease.
It’s something Williams prides himself in, wanting to be the best all-around running back he can be.
“I’ve heard a lot of teams tell me I’m one of the best pass-catching backs in the draft,” Williams said. “I just hope to build on that stock and not only be able to catch passes, but also showcase my ability to run good routes and be an all-down back like I’m preaching myself to be.”
HAMILTON STILL PROJECTED AS TOP 10 PICK
Despite an injury-shortened 2021 season, Hamilton’s film during his three-year career at Notre Dame has been more than enough to keep him slated as one of the most coveted players in this year’s draft.
Hamilton had a solid showing at the Combine, running a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, rising 38 inches in the vertical jump and opening some eyes with what fell just short of an 11-foot broad jump.
The safety followed that up with an improved 4.56-second time in the 40 on Friday.
“I was honestly hoping for a 4.47,” said Hamilton of his 40 time. “It is what it is. It was an improvement from the Combine, so I’m happy about that. But It’s all over now, and at the end of the day, it’s about playing football. I’m just trying to check whatever boxes need to be checked and go from there.”
A lot of eyes were on the future first-round pick, with the NFL Network’s Steve Smith there to interview him along with the large number of scouts who casually spoke with him throughout the day. His size at 6’4” and 217 pounds is rare for a safety, which is why some NFL Draft analysts have him in the top three within their player rankings.
Over the next month, Hamilton will be very busy flying in-and-out of South Bend to visit with teams. Several teams have already met with the star safety as of Friday.
“I’ve already done a handful of meetings between the Combine and now,” Hamilton said. “I haven’t had any in-person meetings with teams yet, but I’ve had Zoom meetings with the (Seattle) Seahawks, (New York) Giants, (Buffalo) Bills, (New Orleans) Saints and a few other teams.
“This whole process hasn’t really set in for me yet. At some point, I’ll sit back and realize I’ve gone through this whole process that I’ve been looking forward to since I was five years old. Going to the Combine, going to the draft and everything, this is something I’ve been dreaming of for a long time and actually achieving those goals is just really cool.”
DRAFT STOCK ON RISE FOR AUSTIN JR.
The one Notre Dame player that has seen his draft stock rise the most over the last year is Austin Jr..
After a mostly tumultuous career with the Irish that featured both injury and suspension issues prior to his redshirt junior year, Austin Jr. managed to stay healthy and show off his talents during the 2021 season.
That stock rose even higher following an impressive performance at the Combine that featured a 4.43-finish in the 40-yard dash. He also put his freakish athleticism on display in the vertical jump (39 inches), the broad jump (11 feet) and the three-cone drill (6.71 seconds), with the latter ranking first among all wide receivers.
On Friday, Austin Jr. only focused on the route-running drills. He looked explosive, turning crisp routes into solid catches that at times garnered strong ovations from fellow participants.
“It was amazing just focusing on route running,” Austin Jr. said. “It was nice coming here and not having to worry about the shuttle, the cone drills, the bench or anything like that. It was great just being able to be a football player and run around.”
While he had a solid performance out on the turf of the Irish Athletics Center, it wasn’t a perfect day for the pass catcher. Austin Jr. dropped a couple of balls that should’ve been caught, and he realizes the importance of eliminating those mistakes from his game moving forward.
“I have a tendency to try to run before bringing the ball in sometimes,” Austin Jr. said. “I just have to focus on catching it first before running. Of course, I honestly expected to be perfect (Friday). I put two on the ground, but at the same time, I had to make sure I didn’t focus on the drops. I didn’t want that to deter me from staying focused during the rest of the route-running session.”
Before the season, Austin Jr. didn’t have much hope in regards to getting drafted. Now, he’s slated by many to be an early Day 3 or late Day 2 draftee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.