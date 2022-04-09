SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame ran a 104-play scrimmage during its football practice Saturday as it gears up for the annual Blue-Gold spring game on April 23.
Per Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, it was a successful day for the offense. That side of the ball ended up winning the scrimmage by five points and showing signs of a unit that could be really strong come the fall.
“It was really, really good to see,” said Freeman of the offense’s production. “The thing I told them at the end was we try to create this competitive environment. (Saturday) was about winning and losing, but at the end of it, it’s over. And you could sense a little bit that the defense was upset and the offense was happy … I was really pleased with the work (Saturday).”
Naturally, a lot of questions were asked about the quarterback play. Junior Drew Pyne and sophomore Tyler Buchner have been competing for the starting job all spring, and the competition is expected to continue throughout the summer and early into the fall.
Freeman noted that both quarterbacks did the most important job of the position: not cause any costly turnovers. The only defensive takeaway came late in the scrimmage when the offense was way ahead, according to the first-year head coach.
“I was really, really pleased with the work that they did (Saturday) of taking care of the ball and making good decisions,” Freeman said. “It’s a great competition, especially between Tyler and Drew. It’s one that, probably after this jersey scrimmage, I’ll sit down with (offensive coordinator) Tommy (Rees) and say, ‘Give me your grades. Tell me where you see these two.’
“It’s still going to be an evolving process until you name a starter. I wouldn’t hesitate to put either in the game because they’re both really, really good football players and they can help us win.”
Rees noted that not creating any turnovers has been a major focal point for all the quarterbacks on the roster this spring.
“That’s always an emphasis, right?” Rees said. “We have a rule that you’re not going to play at that position if you don’t take care of the ball. … That’s been the point of emphasis all spring, and I think with the exception of one practice through the first 11, they’ve been outstanding in that field.”
Saturday was the first time either Buchner or Pyne took serious snaps in a scrimmage-type setting. Both saw playing time at key points in relief of starter Jack Coan during the season last year, so the familiarity of running the offense was there. Doing so while also competing for the full-time starting job, though, added a different element to the competition between the two.
“I thought they did a nice job of handling the offense and really taking ownership of it, and they put some good drives together,” Rees said. “They found ways to score the ball. They had some opportunities in there with the second group where it’s really a challenge to make sure that they’re the leaders and they’re getting guys lined up and assigned right, and that’s by design.”
While the offense did prevail in the scrimmage, Rees doesn’t take much stock in it. Instead, the way the offense played was more important to him for the long-term success of the unit.
“For me, the whole thing is we want to have a crisp day,” Rees said. “We want to go out there, we want to play clean, we want to limit procedural errors, we want to limit negative plays. We want to be exposed to a lot of different situations that we can teach off of. Spring is really an opportunity to get the unit individuals better and get them exposed to a lot of different situations, and we did that (Saturday).
“We have 104 plays that we can go watch and get better from. We’re excited to continue to build this thing in the right spot.”
