SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is now five starts deep into the 2022 season after taking over for the injured Tyler Buchner back in mid-September.
There have been some bright spots, with strong performances in wins over North Carolina and BYU. There’s also been some not so bright spots, including lackluster performances against Cal and Stanford.
Pyne’s biggest Achilles heel thus far during his junior campaign has been his consistency. The signal caller is 93-of-146 for 1,077 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
While those are solid numbers overall, there’s been quite the discrepancy over the last four games in particular.
In the wins over the Tar Heels and Cougars, Pyne combined to go 46-of-62 for 551 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
Over the last two contests against Stanford and UNLV, Notre Dame’s quarterback has managed to complete just 27-of-55 passes for 356 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
“To continue getting better, I just need to do my job and do everything coach (Tommy) Rees asks of me,” Pyne said. “I have to do my best to continue to run the show. That’s what coach Rees always tells me to do. Just run the show. Whether it’s a run play with a motion, or a pass play with a motion and a read with a two-high safety, as the quarterback, you have to be able to help everybody succeed. Getting used to doing that with a new game plan each and every week is something I think I’ve grown in, and I plan on doing the same thing this week.”
A loss never falls on the shoulder of one player, but when the offense sputtered against a bad defense in a 16-14 defeat to Stanford on Oct. 15, many looked to Pyne’s lackluster play as a scapegoat.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman mentioned after that game that Pyne took a lot of the blame for the loss on his shoulders.
“Yeah, we lost that game, but we had practice that Sunday,” Pyne said. “And as soon as you get on the field, practice and correct stuff, you’re able to get over it and flush it from your system. That’s the beauty of this game. You move on and learn from it.
“Losing stinks, and that Saturday night was tough. But being around a bunch of guys who know what you’re going through helps. I think it’s great that coach Freeman has us come in and had practice on Sundays, because we’re able to look at the film and get on the field the day after.”
While Pyne won’t shy away from fielding the blame when the offense underperforms, he also isn’t one to cower away from the next challenge.
When asked how his confidence has changed since becoming the starting quarterback, his response was pretty simple.
“My confidence hasn’t wavered,” Pyne said. “I’m very confident in myself and my teammates. I think that’s something that’s kind of the price of admission to play here. To play high-level college football, you have to be confident.”
“His confidence has really grown every game,” Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt added. “He’s a leader for us, and I think his level of confidence helps build our confidence when we’re clicking (as an offensive line). When the whole offense is playing well at the same time, it’s a hard thing to beat.”
PREPPING FOR THE ROAD ENVIRONMENT
Notre Dame’s all-time record against Syracuse is a strong 7-3, having won the last four matchups dating back to 2014.
While the Irish have dominated the Orange in recent history, this year’s Syracuse team — sitting at 6-1 and ranked No. 16 in the country – poses a completely different challenge.
Additionally, this group of Notre Dame players and coaches hasn’t had much experience with the Carrier Dome.
One of the only people within the ND program that has experienced the environment is Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden from his time in the ACC with Boston College and Virginia.
“It can get hot, so you have to hydrate,” Golden said. “You can’t let cramps or anything like that become a factor. I’ve seen teams go in there and have that struggle. Communication can be a challenge, so you plan for it every day and minimize the impact is has on your squad.”
The Orange have played well at home, currently sitting at 5-0 so far this season in the dome, and they’ll likely be ready to go following a disappointing one-possession loss to Clemson last Saturday.
“That stadium’s going to be rocking,” Pyne said. “Those fans are going to be going crazy, and they are going to be doing that for a reason, because Syracuse is a really good team. But all we can do is control what we can control. We have to prepare in practice by practicing with the crowd noise and doing everything we can to go and succeed.”