SOUTH BEND — The calendar says Georgia Tech is the next opponent for Notre Dame, but if you just listened to the Fighting Irish players and coaches this week, their sights are set on what awaits them after Saturday.
“Obviously, Clemson’s on the list,” Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book said. “That game’s been circled for a while, and it’s hard to not think about it.”
While the No. 4 Irish (5-0, 4-0 ACC) start preparing for a showdown with No. 1 Clemson, they will be tasked with first taking care of business this weekend against Georgia Tech (2-4, 2-3 ACC) in Atlanta (3:30 p.m., ABC).
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly challenged his team ahead of last week’s game against Pittsburgh to play with a greater sense of urgency. The Irish did that, throttling the Panthers, 45-3. It was the first dominant performance Notre Dame had put up in ACC competition this season, as they had issues at various points in the games against Duke, Florida State and Louisville.
Kelly told the media after the Pitt game that the team is focused on what comes next, i.e. Clemson. This week provides the first common opponent the Irish have had with the Tigers all season, as Clemson demolished the Yellow Jackets, 73-7, on Oct. 17. While Kelly wants his team to be playing at the same level as Clemson, he isn’t going to try and compare scores.
“We’re not trying to get into comparing scores; that’s really not what this is about,” Kelly said. “This is about a standard of play that we didn’t think we were matching, and that if we wanted to be a championship team, we had to elevate with a sense of urgency. We did that last week, and we’re going to have to that consistently. And that means we’re going to have to do it again this week.”
GEORGIA TECH’S OFFENSE
As far as the Irish’s opponent for Saturday is concerned, the Yellow Jackets enter the game on a two-game losing streak. Geoff Collins is in his second season at Georgia Tech, taking over for Paul Johnson at the start of the 2019 campaign. Johnson ran a triple-option offense, which is very run-heavy. Collins’ offense is much different, as it features more of a balance between the pass and run.
Sophomore quarterback Jeff Simms has thrown for 1,196 yards and eight touchdowns this season, but also has 10 interceptions. Simms also has some running ability, as he’s second on the Yellow Jackets with 275 rush yards. The primary running back for Georgia Tech is freshman Jahmyr Gibbs, who has 308 yards rushing. He also has 206 yards receiving and five total touchdowns (two rushing, three receiving). Stopping those two players will be key for the Irish on the defensive side of the ball.
“I see two individuals who are elite performers,” said Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer of Simms and Gibbs. “The quarterback is good in space; same as the running back. The running back is a good pass catcher, and they’re both elite individuals that we have to respect to win this game. We have to be focused on tackling them and taking them away.”
JORDAN JOHNSON TIME?
One of the more dynamic playmakers for Notre Dame will be out for the next two weeks, as redshirt sophomore Braden Lenzy had a procedure done to fix his ailing hamstring. This means he won’t be available for the Georgia Tech or Clemson games at a minimum, and he may miss up to four weeks depending on how quickly he heals.
While graduate senior Ben Skowronek will start in his place, freshman Jordan Johnson seems poised to make his first appearance of the season with the Lenzy injury.
“He had been making some progress in how he’s dealing with the transition to college,” said Kelly of Johnson. “This has never been a lack of ability; we knew Jordan’s ability. There are other things that are important here at the university, and we all know that. … He’s made some progress; enough to where we’ve brought him up.”
The Yellow Jackets have struggled on defense all season, allowing nearly 480 yards per game so far. This is perfect for a Notre Dame offense that has dominated time of possession this year, holding onto the ball for 34:11 a game. This ranks second among teams that have played more than one game this season (7th overall).
“This is strictly about personnel and making sure you are playing the kind of football that is geared toward the strengths of your offense,” Kelly said. “We’ve said from day one that this should be centered around the offensive line and the tight ends, which is the strength. … This year, it’s about the players dictating the offense, not the particular play. That’s why we look the way we look.”
