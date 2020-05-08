ND FOOTBALL POSITION BREAKDOWNS: Special teams looks to keep improving in 2020

SOUTH BEND — The cancelation of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way college football teams prepare for the upcoming 2020 season. Instead of having organized spring practices and workouts, players are left to workout at home with whatever resources they have.
Along with that, coaches are left wondering what type of talent they actually have on their roster. Spring practices allow coaches to assess who’s making progress, who could be a starter come fall camp and who’ll potentially be making plays come Saturday. Without spring practices, though, teams will be left with a lot of guessing until when — or if — fall camp opens up.
In the case of Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish only had one organized practice before everything was canceled. So, where do these cancelations leave coach Brian Kelly’s squad? Let’s take a look at each position and see how the Irish fare heading into a summer without spring practices.
The offensive and defensive positions have been broken down. This leaves the special teams unit to look at in the final positional breakdown for the Irish. It was a mixed bag of production for the unit in 2019, with the kicking game being strong, but the return game lacking. Let’s assess where they’re at as we enter the summer of 2020.
BOOMING LEGS
Notre Dame graduated two, four-year starters following the 2018 season in kicker Justin Yoon and punter Tyler Newsome. Combine that with a lackluster 2018 campaign for Jonathan Doerer on kickoff duties, and the kicking game heading into 2019 was a big question mark for the Irish.
All the junior kicker did in 2019, though, was silence any critics of his. He went 13-of-16 on field-goal attempts and a perfect 54-of-54 on extra-point attempts. He had a breakout performance in the Irish’s rivalry game against USC, making field goals of 45, 52 and 43 yards to help Notre Dame edge the Trojans, 30-27. He made a career-high four field goals in the win over Boston College and kicked the game-winning extra point against Virginia Tech after the snap was almost bobbled.
Doerer’s kickoffs improved from 2018 as well. After being benched at one point as the kickoff kicker in 2018, Doerer held the position for all 13 games in 2019, averaging 60.1 yards-per-kickoff. He had a tremendous junior season and will look to build off that for his final season on campus.
As for the punter position, Notre Dame rode the booming leg of freshman Jay Bramblett. The Tuscaloosa, AL native averaged 39.6 yards-per-punt in 2019, including a long of 61 yards. While it wasn’t the same numbers Newsome put up consistently, Bramblett showed he’s the punter for the next three years with his consistent play. Bramblett is also the holder for all of Doerer’s kick attempts, so expect him to continue that role for the next three seasons as well.
Snapping the ball to Bramblett will be redshirt sophomore Michael Vinson, who steps into the starting role after the graduation of John Shannon. It’ll be big shoes to replace, as Shannon won the inaugural Patrick Mannelly Award, honoring the nation’s top long snapper.
Behind Doerer and Bramblett is Harrison Leonard, who recorded four extra points and did two kickoffs in 2019. He was able to redshirt last season, so he still has four years of eligibility remaining. He’ll likely take over for Doerer once Doerer graduates after the upcoming season.
RETURN HELP
While the kicking game had a strong 2019 season, the kick and punt return games did not. In kickoff returns, Notre Dame ranked 91st in average return yards with 19.19 per return. Punt returning wasn’t much better, as the Irish ranked 54th with a 9.9 yard-per-punt return average. Notre Dame did not score a special teams touchdown in 2019. Their last such score came in 2016, when CJ Sanders ran a kickoff back for a touchdown against Army.
Notre Dame’s primary punt returner the past three seasons has been wide receiver, Chris Finke. He has graduated now, leaving the position open. His backup on the depth chart at the end of the season, safety Alohi Gilman, has also graduated.
With the opening at punt returner, this may mean returning kickoff returner Lawrence Keys will have to do both duties. The redshirt sophomore wide receiver had 10 kickoff returns for 194 yards last season, including ripping off a 45-yard return.
Another option would be redshirt sophomore Joe Wilkins, who was listed as Keys’ backup at the end of the season. Spring practices would’ve really helped Notre Dame sort out its return game issues. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait until the fall to figure out who’ll be playing those positions come Aug. 29 against Navy.
