SOUTH BEND — The cancelation of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way college football teams prepare for the upcoming 2020 season. Instead of having organized spring practices and workouts, players are left to workout at home with whatever resources they have.
Along with that, coaches are left wondering what type of talent they actually have on their roster. Spring practices allow coaches to assess who’s making progress, who could be a starter come fall camp and who’ll potentially be making plays come Saturday. Without spring practices, though, teams will be left with a lot of guessing until when — or if — fall camp opens up.
In the case of Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish only had one organized practice before everything was canceled. So, where do these cancelations leave coach Brian Kelly’s squad? Let’s take a look at each position and see how the Irish fare heading into a summer without spring practices.
So far, the quarterback and running back positions have been examined. It’s now time to look at the receiving options quarterback Ian Book will have to throw to in 2020, both at the wide receiver and tight end positions.
WHO’S BACK?
The top three receiving options for Book last year — wide receivers Chase Claypool and Chris Finke and tight end Cole Kmet — are all in the NFL now. Those three players represented 61.2 percent of the receiving yards for the Fighting Irish in 2019, leaving a lot of production to be replaced.
In terms of receiving yards in 2019, the top returner in 2020 is graduate senior Javon McKinley. He had 268 yards receiving, but the majority of those yards came against inferior opponents or late in blowout games.
For most people, the top returning receiver for the Irish is redshirt sophomore Braden Lenzy. Used in a variety of ways in 2019, Lenzy finished with 254 yards receiving, 200 rushing and four total touchdowns. The 5-11 wideout was a “home run hitter” for Notre Dame, using his speed to score on plays of 22, 51, 61 and 70 yards. The question with Lenzy now is if he can develop into an every-down receiver for the Irish and not just be usable for a few plays a game.
The other returning wide receiver from last year is redshirt sophomore Lawrence Keys. Like Lenzy, Keys is known for his speed. Like McKinley, though, Keys was used sparingly. His best performance came when he had three catches for 35 yards against Georgia. Keys was used a kick returner at times in 2019, which could be a role for him now that Finke has graduated.
The top tight end that’s back is redshirt sophomore Tommy Tremble. He made a big impact in his first collegiate game, catching a 26-yard touchdown pass in the season-opening win over Louisville last year. Once Kmet came back from injury, though, Tremble moved back into a backup role. He wound up appearing in nine games, recording 16 receptions for 183 yards and four touchdowns.
NEW RECEIVER FACES
There are three new notable additions to the Notre Dame wide receiver roster that could make an impact in 2020.
Redshirt sophomore Kevin Austin, who sat out last year due to an unannounced suspension, was getting a lot of first-team reps in the one spring practice the Irish had in March. At 6-2 and 210 pounds, he could fill the size void left by Claypool for the 2020 season. Austin played in four games in 2018, recording five receptions for 90 yards.
Someone Notre Dame picked up via a graduate transfer is senior Ben Skowronek. The Northwestern product was injured three games into the 2019 season, allowing him to redshirt and transfer to Notre Dame. In 36 total games for the Wildcats, the Fort Wayne native tallied 110 receptions for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also a big player, standing at 6-2 and weighing in at 224 pounds.
Finally, an incoming freshman to look out for is Xavier Watts, a four-star recruit from Omaha, Nebraska. A 6-1, 191-pound wideout, Watts could make some noise once he enrolls in classes in the summer. In high school, Watts recorded 161 receptions for 2,978 yards and 37 touchdowns.
TIGHT END VOID
After Tremble, the tight end depth chart is thin.
Brock Wright returns for his senior season. Known more for his blocking abilities, Wright has only four career receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. He’ll most likely be the backup to Tremble, meaning he’ll need to become more of a receiving threat come the fall.
Another notable tight end is redshirt sophomore, George Takacs. He caught a touchdown pass against Duke last season in one of the highlights of the year for the Irish, but finished the season with two receptions for 12 yards. At 6-6 and 245 pounds, he’s a potentially big target for Book to throw to in 2020.
