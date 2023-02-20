Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds increasing to 15 to 25 knots overnight with gusts to 30 knots into Tuesday morning. A few gusts to 35 knot gales possible early Tuesday morning. Winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots Tuesday afternoon. Waves building to 3 to 6 feet overnight, and to 5 to 10 feet Tuesday morning, subsiding to 3 to 6 feet Tuesday afternoon. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&