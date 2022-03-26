SOUTH BEND — As the snow and wind swirled around outside the Irish Athletics Center Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame football practice inside was fiery from start to finish.
During what was the media’s first and only opportunity to watch a full practice this spring, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and his players showed off some intense competition during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
With linebacker J.D. Bertrand still recovering from offseason wrist surgery, the linebacker rotation has looked a bit different early this spring.
Marist Liufau has gotten a lot of those extra reps with the first team in Bertrand’s absence, along with Bo Bauer positioned at MIKE alongside him.
Liufau looks confident and explosive. Bertrand — who led the team in tackles a season ago — will have to really produce once his hard cast is removed to avoid losing his starting spot to the Hawaii native.
According to Freeman though, Bertrand’s position within the defense is fairly secure despite the limited reps.
“MIKE, WILL, it doesn’t matter,” said Freeman of where Bertrand will factor in this season. “He’s going to be one of the best linebackers. He’ll find his place within our defense on the field, for sure."
In the secondary, some of the younger defensive backs stood out in sophomore Ryan Barnes and freshman Jaden Mickey.
Mickey managed to break up a couple passes on the day, but it appeared Barnes was getting more of the first-team reps opposite of Clarence Lewis with Cam Hart sidelined.
At safety, Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph looked impressive. When given opportunities to make plays on the ball, Joseph rarely missed. He broke up multiple passes during practice while also hauling in the only interception during 11-on-11, undercutting a route and picking off a pass from junior quarterback Drew Pyne.
“Obviously (Saturday), he made a great play on that interception,” said Freeman of Joseph. “He is a guy who has done it at a high level. He’s really intelligent, and he’s under control. It’s good to see a guy play fast but under control. That’s always the challenge.”
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS
At the quarterback position, both Pyne and Tyler Buchner mainly split reps, and there didn’t seem to be much of a discrepancy between the two on Saturday. Both made some really great throws, but Pyne threw the interception to Joseph, while Buchner had multiple late passes batted down by defenders.
With running back Chris Tyree out, Logan Diggs saw a majority of the first-team reps. The back that stood out the most on Saturday though was sophomore Audric Estime.
At 5’11” and 228 pounds, Estime is a physical back who showcased a great ability to hit the hole during 11-on-11.
“He’s a big diesel truck,” said Freeman of Estime. “He runs hard, man. He’s one of those guys that if I’m playing linebacker, you have to buckle it up really tight because he’s a load. I love to see him out there, and another thing I love to see is he hasn’t put the ball on the ground. Our whole running back room has done a good job of ball security.”
An expected standout on offense was tight end Michael Mayer. The junior hauled in multiple catches on Saturday, including difficult grabs along the sideline. He didn’t drop a pass either, which is something the coaches undoubtedly want to see out of a pass catcher that either Pyne or Buchner will be looking to during the entirety of the 2022 season.
INJURIES PILING UP
While most of the spring has been positive for Notre Dame in regards to on-field performance, one area the Irish hope to see improvement in is the team’s health.
Before the spring, it was announced wide receiver Avery Davis (knee), defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (shoulder), offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (foot) and Hart (shoulder) would all miss portions of spring practice due to injury rehab.
On Saturday, Tyree joined the injury list, sporting a heavily taped left ankle in warm ups.
On the far end of the field, four different offensive lineman were seen riding the row of stationary bikes in the IAC. Joey Tanona, Pat Coogan, Jarrett Patterson and Schrauth all were without pads.
Coogan had a bulky knee brace on, while Patterson had his arm in a sling. It was reported a few weeks ago that Patterson tore a pectoral muscle during a workout.
On the field, wide receiver Deion Colzie (concussion) was wearing a non-contact red jersey, while fellow wide receivers Lorenzo Styles and Joe Wilkins Jr. were banged up a bit during 11-on-11 drills.
“Tyree sprained his ankle last practice,” Freeman said. “He’ll be back. He could’ve gone (Saturday), but we decided to hold him out because we were going live. Colzie got a concussion after hitting the ground early on in the spring, but he’ll be full-go next practice. Styles and Wilkins should be fine. Both those guys just got a little banged up, and they’ll be back.”
Freeman was asked how to balance competitive practices without sustaining injuries, and his answer was pretty simple.
“It’s just being smart,” Freeman said. “I’m not going to make them soft. How do you practice smart? That’s what my focus is. A great example was with Lorenzo Styles (Saturday). God, I would’ve loved for DJ (Brown) not to have hit him when he wasn’t looking. But I just have to continue showing them what I want and what I don’t want. Every day, I show them clips of great teaching plays. … You just have to keep showing them and showing them.”
