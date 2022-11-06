Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots overnight. South to southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots on Sunday. Waves 4 to 9 feet subsiding to 4 feet or less by Sunday afternoon. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&