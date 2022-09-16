SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame will look to reverse its luck this Saturday against California at Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m. NBC) following a week where plenty of soul searching has been done within the program.
Donning their green alternate jerseys for the first time since 2018, the Fighting Irish hope to earn Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman his first win against a Golden Bears team that comes in undefeated at 2-0 following wins over UC Davis and UNLV.
Saturday’s matchup will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and Cal since 1967. The Irish led the all-time series with the Golden Bears, 4-0, with victories in 1959, 1960, 1965 and ’67.
As of Friday, despite the discrepancy in records, Notre Dame is an 11-point favorite over Cal. The over/under is currently set at 40.5 given the struggles of both offenses so far this season.
SCOUTING CAL’S OFFENSE
While Cal has opened with a couple of back-to-back victories to open the season, the Golden Bears haven’t looked overly impressive on the offensive side of the ball.
Cal has averaged 27 points per game so far this season, which is in the bottom-half of a mediocre PAC-12 conference.
The Golden Bears only managed 34 points against FCS-level UC Davis during week one. Then, last weekend, Cal failed to score a touchdown during the final three quarters against UNLV during the 20-14 win.
Under center for Cal is Purdue transfer Jake Plummer, who went 25-of-36 for 187 passing yards and a touchdown last September against the Irish in South Bend. He’s been one of the bright spots for the Golden Bears offense so far this year, having thrown for 546 yards and four touchdowns.
“Obviously we played against him last year when he was at Purdue,” said Freeman of Plummer. “He’s a very accurate passer. He’s not so much a dual-threat type of player, but he’s a guy that’ll put the ball exactly where it needs to be.
“They’re a really good team. They’re 2-0 right now. I’ve been able to watch through those two games they’ve played this year, and they seem to be doing some really good things.”
While Plummer has showcased an ability to be explosive through the air, the veteran quarterback has tossed two interceptions this season and has been sacked six times, with four of them coming against the Runnin’ Rebels.
For a Notre Dame defense that has yet to earn a single takeaway in 2022 and has just four sacks so far this season as well, a date with Cal may help rejuvenate Notre Dame defensive coordinator’s group.
Cal’s running game hasn’t been overly impressive to this point either, but freshman Jaydn Ott has shown some impressive flashes through two games. He’s rushed for 157 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.
SCOUTING CAL’S DEFENSE
While the offense has looked average early, Cal’s defense has been the better of the two units in 2022.
The Golden Bears defense has allowed just 13.5 points per contest to help put its team in position to win both games this season.
Cal gives up 348 yards per game (66th in the NCAA) and has proven to be able to get off the field on third down (8-of-30, 27% opponents’ conversion percentage).
Additionally, the Golden Bears defensive line has been able to get to the quarterback, having earned six sacks so far this season.
A few key players who will likely make an impact for Cal on Saturday are linebackers Jackson Sirmon and Oluwafemi Oladejo, who have both combined for 33 tackles through two games.
On the defensive line, Carlton Xavier leads the team with two and-a-half sacks, while 6’4”, 335-pound nose tackle Ricky Correia will look to wreak havoc in the middle along the line of scrimmage.
“They’ll give you a couple different looks (up front),” said Freeman of Cal’s defense. “They’ll play three down, but they’ll also play some four down. That big nose guard (Correia), he’s a house. He’ll be hard to move around at the line of scrimmage. And obviously at the linebacker spot, with (Sirmon) being the defensive coordinator’s son, he’ll know exactly what’s expected. I’m sure he’s the quarterback of that defense. … They are going to present a great challenge for our offense.”