SOUTH BEND – Marcus Freeman learned a lot last year.
After starting his Notre Dame career 0-3 (the first head coach ever to do so), Freeman resurrected his winless Irish and helped lead them to a 9-4 record and a No. 19 ranking in the Associated Press’s final poll. Notre Dame returned to South Bend as Gator Bowl champs, but don’t expect that finish to win over any Irish fans.
“I had a blueprint based on other individual’s experiences as being head coach and I gathered my own ideas but I had never done it,” Freeman said. “This year you can make enhancements based off your own personal experiences and it’s been what I’ve done is say ‘OK, what are things that I learned last year? What ways can you enhance and give your players a better chance to perform at the level we need them to excel.’”
With a season of learning under his belt, Freeman is ready to navigate his second season as head coach and return Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff. Standing in the way is a heavyweight schedule, which includes primetime matchups at home against No. 3 Ohio State and No. 6 USC while taking a visit to Memorial Stadium to face off with No. 9 Clemson.
The 13th-ranked Irish will have their work cut out for them.
Along to help them is the high-profile Wake Forest transfer QB Sam Hartman who joins Notre Dame running back Audric Estime to help run the offense. Hartman’s been the talk of the summer, but the Fighting Irish also have another sturdy offensive line in the shadows and a defense looking for a repeat effort from last season.
With new faces on Freeman’s staff and the Irish kicking off the season next Saturday, it’s time to preview Notre Dame’s 2023 season.
STAFF SHAKEUP
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.
When former-Irish quarterback and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees decided to join Nick Sabin’s staff this summer, it was a move questioned by those in South Bend and even turned some heads in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Irish return several pieces of the offense and upgraded the quarterback position by a wide margin. Still, Rees got poached by the Tide, and the Irish were thrown into a search for a new offensive coordinator.
Insert Gerad Parker.
Parker, who spent the past year as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach and will continue to serve in that role, was chosen as the next heir to the offensive coordinator throne. The young coach will be tasked with improving a see-saw-like Fighting Irish offense from 2022, but the transfer portal along with the return of key skill position stars should only help Parker.
Also dispatching from South Bend was 2022’s special teams coordinator Brian Mason and strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis who announced his resignation as part of personal reasons during late July. Balis had been with the Irish program since 2017 and Mason’s tactics helped the Irish finish No. 1 in blocked punts and blocked kicks last season.
Replacing Mason is Marty Biagi. Biagi has largely picked up success in the same way Mason has. His units enjoy putting maximum pressure on punts and kicks, and enjoy seeping the rewards of such game-altering plays. Biagi picked up the bulk of his success with North Texas but was most recently the special teams coordinator for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.
The final member of the staff absent for the 2023 season is longtime Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. In to replace Hiestand is Joe Rudolph from Virginia Tech.
NAMES TO KNOW
While Hartman and Estime will lead most conversations as both should expect to handle the majority of snaps, there is an exciting bunch that aren’t as well known.
Joe Alt is believed by many to already be an NFL-ready player. Alt last year picked up a first-team AP All-American spot and there’s good reason. His protection of the quarterback and his value in the run-game make him a worthy choice for the best left tackle in college football. With other players like junior right tackle Blake Fisher and graduate center Zeke Correll anchoring the line, Notre Dame again returns a solid unit.
With only four upperclassmen in the wide receiver unit, Notre Dame’s pass catchers are still a young bunch. The difference this year? Depth.
The Irish haven’t been graced by the speedy position in quite some time, while names like Equanimeous St. Brown, Miles Boykin and Chris Fink were surefire hits among Notre Dame fans, they didn’t quite have as much success as Will Fuller or Chase Claypool did during their time as a Golden Domer.
Don’t expect this group to put up Fuller-like numbers, but a group that includes senior Chris Tyree, junior Jayden Thomas and sophomore Tobias Merriweather should provide Hartman with enough opportunities. New freshman in the fold such as Rico Flores Jr, Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James may also be in line for action.
“I think you’ve got to expect to see Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores both play for us this year,” Freeman said. “Those two young guys I would see having to help us immediately.”
Losing Michael Mayer at tight end is hard to replace, but the position has always been solid in South Bend. Most likely to take his place: junior Mitchell Evans and sophomore Holden Staes.
Evans brings back the most experience out for the two and started the Gator Bowl, but Staes has been a good backup who has the skills of a receiver but has bulked up to fit the tight end position.
On the defense, the Notre Dame secondary has become the strength. Returning sophomore Benjamin Morrison and graduate Cam Hart lead the cornerback group while senior Xavier Watts in the strength of the safety position. With an inexperienced defensive front, the back part of the defense will be asked to step up. They’re more then capable of doing so as we saw last season.
SCHEDULE DIVE
Who: vs. Navy Midshipmen
Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
WHEN: Aug. 26 (2:30 ET) [NBC]
Series history: ND 81-13-1 (Win streak: ND +5)
Notre Dame and Navy will kick off the 2023 college football season when the two return to Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium.
The Midshipmen bring in first-time head coach Brian Newberry after the firing of longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo. Newberry should bring new life to a Navy program that had hit an obvious wall in recent seasons.
In the Irish’s 35-32 win last year, the Midshipmen scored 19-unanswered second-half points but fell short. Notre Dame is 2-0 when in Ireland, and expect Freeman to pick up his first opening-season victory barring any monumental upset.
———
Who: vs. Tennessee State Tigers
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
WHEN: Sept. 2 (3:30 ET) [NBC]
Series history: First meeting
Adding the program’s first-ever FCS opponent, Notre Dame is joining the fold by playing Tennessee State who is coached by former Buckeye great Eddie George.
Despite the FCS status, George’s team is an HBCU blue-blood and George is hoping that the game is South Bend can uplift the program to the mountain top again. The Tigers present a strong running game but have yet to finish with a winning record under George who begins his third season with the program.
Tennessee State shouldn’t be too much of a concern for the season’s home opener, especially if they commit as many penalties as they did last year (88).
———
Who: at North Carolina State Wolfpack
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.
WHEN: Sept. 9 (Noon ET) [ABC]
Series history: NCST 2-1 (Win streak: ND +1)
In what many media personalities assess as a “slip-up game” for the Irish, there is a good reason to believe that Notre Dame could be on upset alert against a capable Wolfpack team.
NC State, coached by Dave Doeren in his 11th year in Raleigh, will welcome an Irish team who will be taking its first true road trip of the season and just two weeks after visiting Ireland. On top of that, if there is a team who has Hartman’s number, it’s the Wolfpack.
In three games, Hartman has a touchdown-interception ratio of 6:6 and a 1-2 record. Doeren’s squad always has a disrupting defense, so if NC State can get success from Virginia transfer QB Brennan Armstrong, Notre Dame could end up in a tight one.
———
Who: vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
WHEN: Sept. 16 (2:30 ET) [NBC & Peacock]
Series history: First meeting
It seems like the Irish are always game for bringing in a MAC opponent but after some recent close calls against Ball State and Toledo, Notre Dame is hoping Central Michigan can be a smooth victory with its biggest game of the season on the horizon.
Former Florida coach Jim McElwain is the leader of the Chippewas and enters his fifth year with Central Michigan. The Chippewas finished 4-8 last season and have been quiet this offseason due to low expectations entering 2023.
There’s a chance the Irish are caught sleeping like with the Cardinals and Rockets, but don’t expect the Irish to spoil a possible undefeated Week 4 matchup.
———
Who: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
WHEN: Sept. 23 (7:30 ET) [NBC]
Series history: OSU 5-2 (Win streak: OSU +5)
There isn’t much room for Notre Dame when it comes to the College Football Playoff. When the Buckeyes match up under the lights against the Irish, it’s likely to be the determining factor in ND’s playoff hopes.
Calling for a green-out in hopes of pulling out all the stops and a possible top-five win at home, the Irish might be on to something. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day won’t have Heisman Trophy candidate QB C.J. Stroud anymore. Unfortunately for Irish fans, the quarterback battle in Columbus involves two former 5-star recruits.
Notre Dame Stadium is a sure-fire pick to be sold out for Ohio State’s first visit since 1996 and for good reason.
———
Who: at Duke Blue Devils
Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.
WHEN: Sept. 30 (TBD) [TBD]
Series history: ND 5-2 (Win streak: ND +2)
Following the Saturday night throwdown with the Buckeyes, the Irish will travel to Durham N.C. for a matchup with former Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko and the Duke Blue Devils.
A surprise in 2022, Elko’s squad finished with a 9-4 record and a Military Bowl win over UCF. The defensive-centered coach was superb in his first season with the Blue Devils. The question that remains is whether it was first-year luck or the making of something legitimate.
The Irish will get a good look at Elko’s team who will likely be 3-1 entering the matchup. Barring any surprises, Notre Dame should be able to take this one without too much trouble. The Duke pass defense was a liability last season and Hartman should be chomping at the bit for this one.
———
Who: at Louisville Cardinals
Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
WHEN: Oct. 7 (TBD) [TBD]
Series history: ND 2-1 (Win streak: ND +2)
The Louisville Cardinals enter new leadership as former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm takes the helm for his first year. When Notre Dame enters, they’ll be playing their seventh straight game.
The Cardinals are facing a heavy rebuild with only nine returning starters – three of which are on the offensive side of the ball. It’s a roster that will hope to have a lot of question marks answered come Week 6. Brohm was able to develop some versatile talent during his time with the Boilermakers but the chances Louisville will improve from their 8-5 record last year is low.
Nonetheless, the matchup in Kentucky should be a good tune-up for the Irish as another likely top-10 opponent lies in the shadows.
———
Who: vs. Southern California Trojans
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.
WHEN: Oct. 14 (7:30 ET) [NBC]
Series history: ND 48-37-5 (Win streak: USC +1)
Yes, 2023 Heisman winner Caleb Williams is back for more.
Finishing short of the CFP last year, USC has the talent to get there this time, and head coach Lincoln Riley knows how to use his Heisman quarterbacks.
Williams is the absolute playmaker who can destroy gameplans as he did last year against the Irish. Add an experienced offensive line and a Riley-coached offense and it’s a monster to contain. However, Notre Dame largely stayed in the game last year as the Trojans defense was — and still remains — leaky. If the 2022 Irish offense found success against USC, expect the 2023 version to as well.
———
Who: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.
WHEN: Oct. 28 (3:30 ET) [NBC]
Series history: ND 49-21-1 (Win streak: ND +3)
Following the Irish’s first bye of the 2023 season, Pitt will walk into Notre Dame Stadium with a familiar face leading the Panthers.
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who served as backup to Ian Book during his time in South Bend, transferred from Boston College to Pittsburgh this offseason and will be looking to upset his former team.
The Panthers, led by 9th-year head coach Pat Narduzzi, hope to be in position to throw a wrench in the Irish’s season and have the offensive firepower to do so. The wide receiver and tight end position is especially strong but what lies to be seen is the defense. Pitt returns just five on the defensive side, including just one on the defensive line.
Notre Dame has an extra week to prepare for the Panthers which should help but don’t underestimate Jurkovec’s motivation in his former home.
———
Who: at Clemson Tigers
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.
WHEN: Nov. 4 (TBD) [ABC]
Series history: CLEM 4-3 (Win streak: ND +1)
Likely the last of Notre Dame’s high-profile opponents, Dabo Swinney welcomes the Irish back to Memorial Stadium following the Irish’s 35-14 upset last season.
Swinney returns 15 starters but the big question still needing to be answer is the Tiger’s QB problem. It was Clemson’s biggest liability in 2022 but sophomore Cade Klubnik will be the one aiming to create believers in his ability at the signal caller position. Notre Dame picked off his only attempt in South Bend last year, so the Irish still largely remain foreign to the second-year QB.
That, and being at an always-raucous Memorial Stadium could be the difference maker. Notre Dame faces an uphill battle as Swinney’s teams rarely lose at home but the Irish have the star-power to certainly pull off the road win.
———
Who: vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
WHEN: Nov. 18 (3:30 ET) [NBC]
Series history: ND 4-0 (Win streak: ND +4)
Like an old-western stare down, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson will be locking eyes with his former QB who traded one gold helmet for another.
The Demon Deacons are still searching for their programs first win over Notre Dame and now their best player in recent memory has joined the Irish and will be slinging the ball against them now. The faulty defense should be spotlighted by Hartman and the poor offensive line the Deacons present won’t help any more.
Notre Dame hasn’t lost their home finale since 2016, expect nothing different here.
———
Who: at Stanford Cardinal
Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.
WHEN: Nov. 25 (TBD) [TBD]
Series history: ND 21-14 (Win streak: STAN +1)
Maybe the most embarrassing loss from last season, the Irish were stumped on the offensive end against the Cardinal during the 16-14 loss.
For the poor Cardinal fanbase in California, the hits have just kept on coming for Stanford since then. In addition to the Pac-12 conference abandoning Stanford and other conferences stuck in a discussion loop on whether to add them, the Cardinal are looking bleak for the 2023 season.
Returning only two starters on offense and three on defense, it’s the type of new look first-year head coach Troy Taylor will have no other option but to work with. Palo Alto isn’t going to be getting a makeup this quick, although a full season should help Stanford by the time the Irish visit them.
The question is whether it will make any difference in the outcome.