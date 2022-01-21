SOUTH BEND — For the first time since Notre Dame’s disheartening loss in the Fiesta Bowl a few weeks ago, Fighting Irish players met with the media Friday to discuss both the end of last season and what the future will hold in what will be head coach Marcus Freeman’s first full season leading the program.
Both familiarity and the hopes of a national championship title were among the topics of discussion as well. Multiple Irish players — including defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, safeties Houston Griffith and D.J. Brown, offensive linemen Josh Lugg and Jarrett Patterson, among others — have decided to use their extra year of eligibility to grow as players under Freeman and help try to bring Notre Dame its first national title in nearly 35 years.
Additionally, the Irish have added a couple solid transfers that will likely compete for starting spots right away.
The safety room added Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph. He’ll compete with Griffith, Brown and Xavier Watts this offseason for a starting job. The depth there is important considering the early exit of Kyle Hamilton to the NFL Draft.
With kicker Jonathan Doerer gone, Notre Dame added veteran kicker Blake Grupe. Grupe started the last four seasons for Arkansas State, making 64 field goals in that span.
FOSKEY DETAILS DECISION
Despite a breakout year in 2021, Foskey will be back to terrorize opposing tackles off the edge for Notre Dame in 2022.
The rising senior was 10th in the country with 11 sacks a year ago, while tying for the NCAA lead with six forced fumbles. Foskey finished the season with 52 tackles (12.5 for loss) in 13 games.
“The main thing was my belief in coach Freeman,” said Foskey of his decision to forego the NFL. “I believe in this whole team. I feel like we actually believe we can win a national championship. And I felt like, the best thing for me was to just come back, develop as not just a pass rusher, but as an all-around defensive player. Freeman mentioned that this was a team he really believed could win a national championship under him, but I already knew what our potential could be.”
Following such a strong junior season, Foskey looked more than ready to give the professional level a shot. However, 2021 was his first full season of sustained success, and he wants to prove it wasn’t any kind of fluke in 2022.
“Everyone sees that I can get to the quarterback,” Foskey said. “But I want to be able to stop the run, hold the edge, make a lot more tackles for loss, and of course, make more sacks than I did this past year. I got to the sack record, it’s 13-and-a-half, and I had 11. So I want to get after that.”
PATTERSON HELPS SHORE UP OL
Maybe one of the bigger surprises in regards to returning players for the Irish came within the middle of the offensive line. The return of the starting center in Patterson adds some welcomed stability to a line that also has Lugg returning at right tackle.
“I talked to a lot of people about coming back for a fifth year, and the general consensus was that it’ll only only help me get better,” Patterson said. “For me, the biggest concern was risk of injury. I had a serious one the year before this one, but it was put in perspective that it was really just a small freak thing that happened. That reassured me, and then I kind of knew coming back was the best thing for me.”
Patterson missed most of last offseason nursing a foot injury, but managed to get healthy and participate fully in fall camp.
He and the rest of the Notre Dame offensive line had some early issues in both pass and run protection, but eventually the run game behind Kyren Williams began to ramp up and quarterback Jack Coan played very well during the second half of the season. The offense doesn’t see the type of success it did without the improvement from the offensive line.
“I think I showed flashes of being a dominate player this past season,” Patterson said. “I just want to be more consistent. Doing that all the time will kind of reinforce some of the other guys in the group, and the rest of the offense. That’s the next step I need to take.”
A LOOK AT THE TRANSFERS
Joseph and Grupe aren’t just depth additions for the Irish.
Joseph was a consensus All-American for Northwestern in 2020, putting together 46 tackles and six interceptions during just eight games. In 2021, he had 79 tackles and three interceptions.
The redshirt junior will have three years of available eligibility.
“Getting on campus, meeting all the guys and meeting everyone in the Notre Dame community has been great,” Joseph said. “I came to Notre Dame to maximize my potential. They’re returning 18 starters, so I knew I wanted to be a part of that. And after losing a guy like (Hamilton), I think me filling in that piece of the puzzle is exactly what we need to take this place to the next level.”
Grupe will help secure the place-kicking duties right away as a seasoned college football player. Grupe played in 47 games in four seasons for Arkansas State, making 64 of his 86 (74.4%) field goal attempts. In extra point attempts, he made 162-of-168 (96.4%).
“It didn’t take a lot of pushing,” said Grupe when asked about his decision to come to Notre Dame. “I was in the portal, Notre Dame reached out, and it was over. How could you not want to be a part of this? To be a part of the team’s tradition and the school’s tradition are great opportunities. Other schools reached out, but when Notre Dame reaches out, it’s kind of over with.”
