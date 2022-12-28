JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With quarterback Tyler Buchner ready to start his first game since early September this Friday, establishing a run game will be key in Notre Dame's quest for a Gator Bowl victory.
With its trio of running backs, the Fighting Irish rank 41st in the country with 182.8 rushing yards per game.
On the other side, South Carolina's defensive front has been susceptible to the run, allowing 192 yards per contest, which is ranks near the bottom of the country (112th).
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs, who has 732 rushing yards (4.8 per carry) and three touchdowns so far on the season, is especially excited for the chance to do some damage at TIAA Bank Field against the Gamecocks.
"It's going to be a big opportunity," said Diggs of the running game Friday. "We sat down together and really dissected South Carolina's defense. They are a really good defense, but they have given up a lot of yards on the ground, so we're really going to try to take advantage of that and dominate at the line of scrimmage."
While SCAR's defense isn't the reason the Gamecocks won the last two games against Tennessee and Clemson, Notre Dame's offensive coaching staff is aware of the athletes that reside on all three levels of the defense.
"South Carolina's good on defense, man," Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "Especially during the backend of the season, they started playing well. They have a good front, solid linebackers and secondary players that are willing to play the run. We'll have our work cut out for us, but having a run game is a great way to take the pressure off the rest of the offense. That's what we've relied on for most of the year, and we're going to have to find ways to do that against a good defense."
With how well Notre Dame's offensive line and running backs have meshed since a disappointing start to the season, the expectations will be a heavy workload for Diggs, Chris Tyree (423 rushing yards and three touchdowns) and Audric Estime (825 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns) this Friday.
"Over the season, it's just gotten really great," said Diggs of the running back room. "As the season has gone on, we've been able to understand what we've been asked to do on the field. We all have that natural ability, but our coaching has really taken us to the next level. ... We're proud of the way we play. We think we are the best running back room in the country, and we do our best to prove that."
FILLING THE GAPS DEFENSIVELY
While the Irish will have the services of TaRiq Bracy back in the secondary after he missed the USC game, defensive back Cam Hart will be out with the shoulder injury that caused him to miss the USC game as well.
With Hart out, players like freshman Jaden Mickey will have to make an impact against a very strong South Carolina offense.
Mickey's been picked on at times this season and hasn't produced the type of on-field results that fellow freshman defensive back Benjamin Morrison has, but the Notre Dame defensive players and staff are confident in what the Eastvale, California, native can do.
"Mickey's been practicing really well," Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden said. "Even (Tuesday), he was able to make a couple big plays on the ball. It's been fun to see him play with some confidence and a little swagger heading into the bowl. Hopefully he'll get the opportunities he deserves on Friday."
"Young guys like Jaden Mickey have really stepped up," added Bracy of filling Hart's void. "I think they're going to play a big part in this win Friday."
The Irish will also be without standout defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, who declared for the NFL Draft soon after the season.
Who will replace Foskey? Golden knows it'll take a group of players to collectively replace Notre Dame's all-time sack leader's production.
"It'll be a great opportunity for a bunch of guys," Golden said. "It's never easy to lose a guy like Foskey. He's such a great human being, we all know that. We aren't looking to change anything. We are relying on the guys behind him to fulfill that role."