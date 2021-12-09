SOUTH BEND — There hasn’t been a lot of down time for new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman over the past week-and-a-half, and that’ll likely continue to be the case with some important dates ahead over the next couple of months.
First, the early signing period is now less than a week away on December 15. After that, preparation for the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Arizona, comes to the forefront. Additionally, if the Fighting Irish don’t sign all of their commits during the early signing period — they signed 14 early enrollees last year — then Freeman’s busy schedule will bleed into February.
“My sense of urgency is for right now,” Freeman said. “It's to make sure that this team is prepared on January 1st in the Fiesta Bowl to be victorious against Oklahoma State. That's where our focus will be.”
RETAINING THE 2022 RECRUITING CLASS
After former head coach Brian Kelly pulled the rug out from underneath the Irish football program last week, concern became centered toward Notre Dame’s top-10 2022 recruiting class.
With the early signing period just a couple weeks away at that point, the loss of some long-standing commits was almost a given. While Notre Dame did lose one commit in four-star safety Devin Moore from Naples, Florida, the rest of the class has remained committed to the Irish.
As of now, Notre Dame has the No. 6 recruiting class according to 247Sports, with five-star linebacker Jaylen Sneed from Hilton Head, South Carolina, four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams from Santa Ana, California, and four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham from Traverse City, Michigan highlighting a talented group.
So far, Freeman has put an emphasis on the importance of recruiting, so much so that he was boarding a plane with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees soon after his introductory press conference on Monday. He’s made it clear how important that side of the game is for him.
“I'd better be the number one recruiter,” Freeman said. “I'd better be the lead recruiter in every kid that we recruit, and I plan on doing that. We obviously have to depend on our staff, and I will depend on our staff to make sure we know who and what and why we're recruiting every individual. If I'm not the lead recruiter though, then we're cheating.”
BIG DECISIONS COMING BEFORE FIESTA
Before the No. 5 Irish strap it up with No. 9 Oklahoma State from State Farm Stadium in Arizona on New Year’s Day, there are still a few questions that have yet to be answered in regards to player availability and staff decisions.
All-American safety Kyle Hamilton has yet to make a decision on whether he's going to give it a go one last time for his team. Hamilton has been out since injuring his knee during the first quarter of Notre Dame’s game with USC on Oct. 23.
There were reports he’d play if the Irish made it to the College Football Playoff. However, with the Irish falling just a spot short, Freeman was able to address on Monday whether Hamilton would play against the Cowboys.
“His health is the number one importance for any decision we make,” said Freeman of Hamilton. “And whatever is best for him and whatever is best for his health, I am going to support. So we have not had that conversation. We have not made a decision. He has not made a decision, but he knows he has the full support of his head coach. Whatever is best for Kyle Hamilton, I'm in full support of.”
There haven’t been many rumblings of any other Irish players looking to sit out the bowl, but one player to potentially keep an eye on is running back Kyren Williams. The junior has had a fantastic season (204 rushes, 995 yards, 14 touchdowns) and looks to be NFL ready. As of now though, the talented ball-carrier says he’ll be suiting up against Oklahoma State.
From a staff standpoint, Rees will call the offensive plays in the bowl game. However, it’s unclear whether Freeman will still call the defensive plays at the Fiesta Bowl.
“I have not made that decision,” said Freeman when asked about the play calling. “I think this week when I'm on the road, I'll kind of figure out what's going to be the best for our staff, where I can put my attention to. Because what I won't do is, I won't cheat those players. If I can't give them my full attention, if I can't make sure they're prepared, then I'll have somebody else call the plays.”
Most of the coaching staff has been retained by Notre Dame, but one important piece won’t be returning in special teams coordinator Brian Polian.
Polian has been with the Irish since returning to the program in 2017, but now leaves once again to help Kelly resurrect LSU’s program after two poor seasons in 2020 and 2021. Like at Notre Dame, he’ll coach special teams for the Tigers.
“I want to take a moment to express gratitude for a couple groups of people,” said Polian via his Twitter page on Wednesday. “The communities of Granger, South Bend and Notre Dame were wonderful to our family, and we will miss our friends immensely. The coaches and staff we sacrificed with were a joy to work with every day. To the players, thank you for your passion and energy. It was a privilege to be a member of your brotherhood, and I’m proud to have played a small role in your incredible success over the last five seasons.”
