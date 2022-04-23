SOUTH BEND – A gorgeous 80-degree day in South Bend at times wasn’t enough to mask the up-and-down play that occurred within Notre Dame Stadium during Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game.
Multiple experienced players weren’t available, including cornerback Cam Hart, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, linebacker J.D. Bertrand, quarterback Tyler Buchner and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola.
The absences of big-name players allowed more reps for some of the younger guys. And while not everyone stood out, a couple freshmen that did make the most of their opportunities were quarterback Steve Angeli and running back Jadarian Price.
Both Price and Angeli were responsible for Gold’s only touchdowns of the game during their 13-10 victory Saturday.
Defensively for Gold, veteran safety Brandon Joseph showed flashes of what spectators can expect from him this fall and Jack Kiser made his presence felt as well, leading the Gold with five tackles (one for loss).
Offensively for the Blue, running back Audric Estime ran angry, leading all rushers on either team in the game. Quarterback Drew Pyne played much more efficiently when he was in the Blue huddle, tossing a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Andrew Yanoshak in the second quarter while avoiding interceptions to the Gold Team.
The Blue’s defense came up with some big splash plays against Pyne though, including an interception each from linebackers Marist Liufau and Jordan Botelho. Cornerback Ryan Barnes showed off his physicality, leading his team in tackles with six.
“This group has a lot of momentum right now,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We need to continue to form our identity, but I was really pleased with (Saturday), and really the entirety of the spring.”
GAUGING THE QUARTERBACKS
With Buchner out, Pyne took all the snaps on both sides – minus one drive – throughout the duration of the first half, going 22-of-33 for 185 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Pyne wasn’t dazzling, and he was very close to having four interceptions during the game with a pick from safety Justin Walters being negated by a penalty and safety Ramon Henderson dropping an errant pass that was very catchable later on.
The interceptions he did throw – one to Liufau and one to Botelho – weren’t particularly close as he struggled with his accuracy for a lot of the first half.
Pyne did have some solid moments sprinkled in, completing a few intermediate passes to wide receiver Braden Lenzy and tight end Michael Mayer during the second quarter. However, a lot of his completed passes were either screens or dump off's Saturday.
“He was a little up and down,” said Freeman of Pyne. “I know he had those two interceptions in the first half, but it’s so easy to look at the quarterback. That’s the position. You’re going to get the praise, and you’re going to get the blame. … It’s not always on the quarterback. We don’t want to turn the ball over. We have to take care of it, but it has to be a collective effort in order for that to happen. I’m proud of (Drew) for stepping up there and playing for both teams.”
Angeli looked good from the pocket during reps in the second half. He started the game 0-of-4 passing, but things quickly turned around from there. He threw a 51-yard touchdown pass on a screen to Price early in the third to trim Blue’s 10-point lead to three.
In the fourth quarter, he’d end the game with eight straight completions, finishing 11-of-17 for 180 passing yards and a TD.
Angeli’s feet made the biggest play of the game though, scampering into the end zone from 10 yards away as time expired to clinch the victory for Gold.
“I was watching the clock, and I knew I had to get a play off,” Angeli said. “We were in our tempo calls, and I got the play. I looked up at the clock and saw we had nine seconds left, so I knew we had to get going there. When I rolled out, I saw the corners backing up, so I gave them a few pump fakes, and they just kept reacting. From there, I just went for the front pylon.”
PRICE AND ESTIME SHOW PROMISE
The running back room for Notre Dame is stacked with capable players and Saturday’s spring game showed that in multiple ways.
While Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree enjoyed some limited reps during the game, Price and Estime made a much bigger impact on the stat sheet.
Estime ran well for the Blue, rumbling for 59 rushing yards on 13 carries. His most eye-opening run came during the fourth quarter when he broke multiple tackles on his way to a well-earned 25 yards.
“Audric is impressive,” Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough said. “His ability to break tackles, his attention to detail, the fundamentals and the technique that he operates with is great. He also has good feet for a guy his size and can really run good routes.”
The running back that thrived catching passes out of the backfield was Price, who finished with a game-high eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.
“I think it was shown during the (Blue-Gold) draft what my thoughts were with him,” said McCullough of Price. “We had an opportunity to do some other things there, but I thought Jadarian was doing a great job this spring. I wanted to see how he would respond to basically being the primary back, and he did a good job.”
CONCERNING KICKING WOES
A look at the film of Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game, and one will be able to find positives across the board on offense and defense.
In the kicking game though, Notre Dame won’t have a whole lot to be impressed with after what transpired on special teams.
The Fighting Irish gave two kickers – Blake Grupe and Josh Bryan – equal opportunity to kick during Saturday’s game. Grupe was the first to get the nod, making a 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter to give the Blue a 3-0 advantage.
From there though, neither kicker would find the inside of the uprights again.
Bryan went 0-for-2 in the contest, missing a 48-yarder that wasn’t close before time expired in the first half. He’d later miss a 37-yarder early in the fourth quarter.
As for Grupe, he couldn’t keep the momentum from his make in the first half going, missing a 41-yarder late in the fourth quarter that could’ve made a big difference for the Blue down the stretch.
“They have to improve,” said Freeman of his kickers. “That’s been a huge challenge. We had a scrimmage a couple weeks ago, and I wasn’t pleased with it. We tried to challenge them this week and obviously (Saturday) we were 1-for-4. So, if we want to be a championship-caliber football team, we better improve in the kicking game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.