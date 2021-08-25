SOUTH BEND — With fall camp wrapping up on Wednesday, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly touched on multiple topics as the Fighting Irish begin to shift their attention to the season opener against Florida State just 10 days away.
REES RECOVERING
On Tuesday, Notre Dame announced offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had to have an emergency appendectomy on Monday evening at Saint Joseph Hospital. Rees missed Tuesday’s practice, but he was back with the team Wednesday helping on the offensive side of the ball.
“Yeah, he’s lucky,” Kelly said. “We’re fortunate that everything’s worked out great, and our friends at Saint (Joseph’s) were fabulous in the way they treated him. … If this was left unattended a little bit longer, we could’ve had a much more serious situation.”
Rees was smiling and looked glad to be back, but it was also clear that he’s still taking it easy as he continues to get back to full health.
“We’ve got a great staff on the offensive side of the ball when you don’t have your offensive coordinator for a day or two,” Kelly said. “We’re just happy he’s going to be okay and that it didn’t happen two days before the game.”
HINISH AND LENZY BANGED UP
Noticeably absent from practice on Tuesday was defensive lineman Kurt Hinish. The graduate senior was back on the sidelines in street clothes on Wednesday, but he’s missed time recently due to being in the concussion protocol.
According to Kelly, Hinish is progressing well and should be back in pads soon.
“He cleared his cardio (Wednesday),” Kelly said. “He’s pretty good. We shift gears to Florida State (Thursday) and everything points to him being in gear for non-contact (Thursday).”
Wide receiver Braden Lenzy was suited up and working through drills on Wednesday, but he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury that has left him less than 100 percent in recent practices.
“He had a shoulder strain,” Kelly said. “He fell in one-on-one with (Clarence) Lewis. Lewis fell on top of him on a catch and (Lenzy) ended up with a strain. We’re working him back in, and we think he’ll be able to be 100 percent over the next day or two.”
TAMING THE HEAT
The heat wave that’s radiated over the Midwest for the past few days has affected many in Northern Indiana, and that includes Notre Dame.
With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index reaching triple digits, the health and well-being of everyone involved in the program has been the highest priority.
With a hot and muggy game to open the season down in Tallahassee, getting accustomed to this type of weather may be an advantage despite the daunting conditions.
“That’s why we were indoors (Wednesday),” said Kelly of the heat. “We could not have tackled if we were outside. Our training staff felt like the temperature index would not have allowed us to be outside. If we wanted to be in full gear, we had to stay inside.”
DEFENSIVE BACK OUTLOOK
With preparations for the regular season about to take shape, roles in the secondary are becoming cemented, especially at defensive back.
Junior Cam Hart and sophomore Clarence Lewis have had strong offseasons, and they both look ready to step up into starting roles on the outside.
“With Clarence, it’s been physical,” Kelly said. “We thought he was a step behind in terms of what he needed to do in the weight room, and he’s done that, but I think there’s still more there in terms of nuances of the game. And Cam’s really strong physically. One of the strongest defensive backs we have. For him, it’s been about becoming more comfortable and calm. He was a tugger and a grabber at times when he didn’t need to be. So with Clarence, he needed to work on the physical, whereas Cam was much more technical.”
Behind the emergence of Hart and Lewis, sophomore Ramon Henderson has also made his case for extended playing time this fall. Kelly raved about his offseason, and he’s continued to progress during fall camp.
“I think he’s in a really good position,” Kelly said. “He’s just continued to grow at learning the position. If we had to play him, there’d be confidence in his ability to go out there and compete. I think we’re establishing some pretty good depth at the cornerback position.”
