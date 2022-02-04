SOUTH BEND – Since the spring semester got underway at Notre Dame a few weeks ago, key members of the Notre Dame football program’s future have been getting acclimated to life at one of the country’s top educational institutions.
Twelve of the 21 signees in the 2022 recruiting class are midyear enrollees and have been training with the team in preparation for spring practice.
SNEED’S PRESENCE AS FIVE STAR
The top player in Notre Dame’s 2022 class is already on campus for the Fighting Irish.
Five-star linebacker Jaylen Sneed – the 34th-rated overall player according to 247 Sports, is adjusting well to the program less than a month in. Veteran players like J.D. Bertrand and Bo Bauer have been great examples early for the young player.
“My teammates have taken me in as one of their own,” Sneed said. “They’ve taught me a lot about family, and how the Notre Dame football program is run. They’ve really taught me that you just have to put your head down and keep working hard.”
Sneed is a part of a very talented linebacker group coming into Notre Dame as freshmen. Joshua Burnham, Niuafe Tiuhalamaka and Nolan Ziegler all enrolled early with Sneed, and their presence has helped push the Hilton Head, South Carolina, native early in South Bend.
“We’re definitely like brothers,” said Sneed of his relationship with the other linebackers in the class. “We’ve been talking for a couple months now, and once we got here, we just all meshed together. Competing against them has been great competition, because they are all just as good and work just as hard as me.”
Due to his size and athleticism at 6’2”, 210 pounds, Sneed played multiple positions in high school. He saw time at all three levels of the defense, splitting reps on the defensive line and in the secondary, in addition to linebacker.
Now though, Sneed will be utilized full time at linebacker. An idea that excites him for the future.
“I think it’s great for me, because I’ve never really gotten to play just linebacker,” Sneed said. “I want to know how good I can get at linebacker, just practicing one position. I think it’ll be good for me just knowing that I haven’t reached my full potential yet.”
DREAM COME TRUE FOR SCHRAUTH
Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth is looking to become a household name at a program known for elite offensive line play.
The 6’5”, 300-pound interior offensive lineman was ranked the second-best player in the state of Wisconsin at his position. Getting an opportunity to grow as a player at one of the best places to do it for a person in his position, made the decision to come to Notre Dame that much easier for him.
“I would say more than anything, it’s just been the realization of how great the culture is here,” said Schrauth of his time at Notre Dame so far. “It’s really been a pursuit of excellence every day, not only with football, but with education and social life as well. It’s just awesome, and that’s kind of what drew me here.
“I love it. This is what I’ve always wanted. And the guys have just made everything so much easier. Not only the upperclassmen, but also the boys in my class. You never really get homesick, because you’re always with the guys cracking jokes and whatever. … The adjustment to here has been a lot of fun.”
According to Schrauth, his relationship with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was one of the biggest factors in him joining the Irish. His first interaction with Rees really opened his eyes to the type of person he was.
“When I first visited here, we were just playing (cornhole) or something like that, and I could tell his competitive spirit was just different,” said Schrauth of Rees. “It was just a little game, but I saw that, and I knew this guy loved to compete. That’s how it all started. We kind of had a connection right there. We were just talking sand stuff like that. I think that connection right there sprouted into a good relationship.”
GOBAIRA EAGER TO LEARN
The only true edge rusher in the 2022 class also made the decision to enroll early at Notre Dame.
Aiden Gobaira — a 6’5”, 230-pound defensive lineman from Chantilly, Virginia — made four-star status following the end of his senior year. Gobaira was rated the 177th-best player by 247 Sports, coming in at 17th-best in the country at his position.
Although former Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston left for the same position at Michigan, Gobaira’s anxious to learn under new defensive line coach Al Washington.
“I’m super exciting to get with coach Washington,” Gobaira said. “I got to talk with him a little bit, and he told me how he was really into film, and that he was a really big family guy. My plan’s to really get to know him and to learn from him.”
Gobaira’s already a motivated player, but his early interactions with some of the veterans along the defensive line like Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola have helped him come to the realization of what it takes to be an elite pass rusher for the Irish.
“Seeing some of the older guys like Isaiah Foskey and Justin (Ademilola), those guys are really setting the example,” Gobaira said. “I’m trying to reach that. I’m trying to reach their level of play. In drills, they are always going 100%. They are always the fastest, they are always first. Seeing them work hard like that every day is pushing me to work just as hard every day.”
