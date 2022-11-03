SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s 2022 campaign has had more ups and downs than an elevator to this point, but a win this Saturday at home in primetime would help take some of the built-up pressure off of first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his Fighting Irish.
In front of what will be a sold-out crowd at Notre Dame Stadium, No. 5 Clemson will put its undefeated record on the line against an Irish team that’s now won five of six while playing with some new-found confidence.
“A win like this would really help us to continue building that confidence,” Freeman said. “There’s no better feeling in the world than being victorious. … What I think I’ve learned in these last eight games this season is that things never really go as you planned. We’ve had those bumps in the road that we’ve had to adjust to, and we’ve had to not only trust the process, but we’ve had to figure out how to fix things. I think a win over Clemson would certainly help us to keep building that confidence in the things we’ve been doing.”
TRYING TO IMPROVE AT HOME
While Notre Dame has shown improvement overall in recent weeks, there’s still been a glaring discrepancy with how the Irish have played at home in comparison to their performances on the road.
In four games at Notre Dame Stadium this season, the Irish are 2-2, with wins over Cal (3-5) and UNLV (4-4) and losses to Marshall (4-4) and Stanford (3-5).
Away from the view of ‘Touchdown Jesus’, Notre Dame is 3-1, with impressive wins over once-ranked BYU (4-4), North Carolina (7-1) and then-No. 16 Syracuse (6-2).
The Irish offense has sputtered at times at home, having averaged just 19.6 points per game outside of the team’s 44-21 blowout win of lowly UNLV on Oct. 22.
Away from home, Notre Dame’s offense has scored more than 40 points twice in convincing wins over the Tar Heels and Orange. Against BYU in Vegas, the Irish scored points on five of their 10 total offensive possessions.
It goes without saying, but Notre Dame’s offense is going to have to show up at a higher level in order to upset the top-five Tigers in South Bend this weekend.
“There’s no magic formula as to why there’s been that difference,” said Freeman of the differences between road games and home games this season. “(Consistency) has to be developed in practice though. We’ve had that sense of urgency since the Stanford game, and we have to have that sense of urgency to execute at home.”
WINNING IN THE TRENCHES
When Notre Dame has seen success offensively, it’s largely due to the running game performing up to the expected standard.
In their last four wins, the Irish have rushed for 248 yards per contest.
Running backs Logan Diggs (95 rushes, 431 yards, one touchdown), Audric Estime (99 rushes, 558 yards, eight touchdowns) and Chris Tyree (78 rushes, 322 yards, two touchdowns) have been finding the holes and making plays, but the Irish’s experienced offensive line has been the true difference maker.
After a sluggish start to the season, Jarrett Patterson, Joe Alt, Josh Lugg, Blake Fisher and Zeke Correll have all been imposing their will more often than not over the past six weeks.
While confidence is at an all-time high for the group, Notre Dame’s o-line hasn’t faced a defensive line with the size and strength that Clemson’s possesses since its trip to Ohio State in early September.
It’ll be a challenge, but both Freeman and Patterson seem well aware of that when discussing the matchup this week.
“There’s only a few schools that have an elite defensive line, and (Clemson) is one of them,” Freeman said. “Across the board, they are so deep, and they are talented. It’s not just one guy you have to worry about, so we know it’s going to be a challenge. I feel like our offensive line is playing at a high level and getting better, but let’s go measure ourselves against the best. Clemson has NFL guys across the board, but I know our guys are ready, and they are excited.”
“It’s really exciting, because you want to see what you have against the best,” Patterson added. “At the same time though, we have to understand that we aren’t perfect, and that we have weaknesses. Against players this talented, any little weakness you have will get exposed. They watch film, and they are good enough to beat you off of (those weaknesses), whatever they may be.”