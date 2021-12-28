PHOENIX – With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire across the country and causing more postponements and cancellations throughout all college and professional sports each day, the thought of a Fiesta Bowl cancellation likely began to creep into people’s minds.
However, both teams have avoided any COVID issues, making it to the Phoenix area – Oklahoma State on Sunday and Notre Dame on Monday – safe and sound. With the game still a few days away, a potential COVID surge isn’t out of the question, but extended efforts to prevent the spread of the virus by those in charge of the Fiesta Bowl will hopefully help prevent any issues between now and Saturday.
“We're just continuing to follow the protocols that we've had,” said Freeman when asked about his team’s protocols. “I think the biggest thing now is just the awareness. Like, this thing is real and it's realer than its ever been. We have to be smart in terms of what we are doing out here in Arizona, wearing our masks when we are supposed to, and being really, really smart about the people we're around.
“You can not come down here and just go out and hang out and treat this like a normal bowl trip. We have to be really smart. I think our team is definitely understanding in that case and understanding what we have to do.”
FREEMAN RETURNS TO FIESTA
This Saturday’s game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman’s fourth appearance at the Fiesta Bowl. Three times prior as a player for Ohio State, Freeman’s Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in 2006, lost to Florida in 2007 during the national championship game before falling to Texas in 2009.
“Although it feels like yesterday, it was a great experience,” said Freeman of his times playing in the bowl game. “This will be my fourth Fiesta Bowl, my first as a coach. In 2006, we played Notre Dame. I was not a part of that, but I was here with the team. In 2007, that was a national championship game and then 2009 in the Fiesta Bowl again. I can't tell you how excited I am to be back down here in Scottsdale, Arizona. We just touched down not even 30 minutes ago and what a beautiful city, what a beautiful environment. We're an excited football team for this opportunity to play a really, really good Oklahoma State team.”
If Freeman can guide the Irish to a win over the Cowboys on Saturday, it’ll be just the second victory for the Irish in six tries in the bowl game. The last win came in 1989 when top-ranked Notre Dame beat third-ranked West Virginia, 34-21, to secure the program’s 11th national championship.
FISHER TAKING OVER
Due to a knee injury sustained during bowl preparation, veteran offensive lineman Josh Lugg won’t be able to suit up for Notre Dame in this weekend’s Fiesta Bowl. On the team’s depth chart for the game on New Year’s Day, 6’6”, 335-pound freshman Blake Fisher is listed as the starter at the right tackle position, replacing Lugg.
“Well, I didn't know going into bowl practice he was going to be able to play,” said Freeman of Fisher. “He's gotten to the point where he's ready to play and ready to help us. We obviously know what type of talent Blake is. Obviously being a starter as we went to the Florida State game. With the loss of (Josh) Lugg during bowl practice, this is something that kind of naturally happened.”
Fisher’s been out since sustaining a knee injury in the season opener against Florida State. The injury seemed season-ending with each passing game, but over the last month or so, Fisher has continued to progress back to game speed. With the freshman sliding into the right tackle spot, fellow freshman Joe Alt can stay at left tackle.
“We wanted to put him on the right side for a few reasons,” Freeman said. “One, Joe (Alt) has done an unbelievable job as our left tackle and has been a huge asset to our offensive line throughout the course of this year. Then the ability to kind of not have three moving pieces, right, instead of moving Blake to left tackle and Joe to right tackle; instead, just leave Joe where he's done a great job and where he's excelled at, move Blake into that right tackle spot.”
From left-to-right, the Irish will line up Alt, junior Andrew Kristofic, senior Jarrett Patterson, graduate student Cain Madden and Fisher in front of graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan on Saturday against Oklahoma State.
