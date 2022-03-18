SOUTH BEND – It’s official.
The first full season of Marcus Freeman’s tenure as head coach has started after Notre Dame’s opening practice of the spring got underway on Thursday morning.
The Fighting Irish will have 14 practices between now and April 21, with The Blue-Gold Game bringing the spring to a close on Saturday, April 23.
After almost two and-a-half months away from the field, Freeman was encouraged by what he saw from his team during the first practice back.
“I told the guys I was extremely pleased,” Freeman said. "It was all about the little things for me. I didn’t see a lot of guys on the ground, other than maybe one or two of the younger guys. We didn’t have any fights. That’s not an issue here. It’s not a competitive issue. I’ve been in places where you try to initiate fights where we have to see how tough you are. ... We have to be able to practice together and under control, be competitive but also be under control.”
The first practice presents a unique opportunity to see some of the new faces wearing Notre Dame uniforms, whether that be the early enrollees getting a chance to showcase their skills or the transfers getting acclimated to the new system.
This spring in particular is even more intriguing due to all of the new faces on the 2022 coaching staff as well.
All eyes will be on defensive coordinator Al Golden, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, special teams coach Brian Mason and others over the next month to see how they’ll try to bring the best out of their players in preparation for the 2022 campaign.
“I love our staff,” Freeman said. “It’s exciting for me to hear them teach. It’s exciting for me to listen to them. I told them I’m not coming into your meetings and drills to evaluate as much as I am to learn. I love hearing them teach.
"What I want to see is some of our players take over that leadership role. Our coaches right now are driving the leadership, pushing our players. When your players start to push each other and hold each other accountable, that’s when you know you have a special team.”
The relationship between Golden and Freeman continues to be a focal point as spring gets started. Following the introduction of the former Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach in early February, Freeman told the media he wouldn’t be involved in Golden’s defensive scheme.
Despite those statements, Freeman also said he hoped Golden would keep some of the scheme that was implemented at Notre Dame a season ago. On Thursday, it appeared that’s exactly what Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator has done.
“He’s kept some of the things in place that we did last year,” said Freeman of Golden. “But he’s also brought a lot of different situational defensive tools to this defense. I think that’s what you get a lot in the NFL. They focus a lot on the situational part of the game. … I think the guys still understand the defense from what we had a year ago, but now they are embracing some of the new things as well.”
QUARTERBACK BATTLE
With last year’s starting quarterback in Jack Coan graduated and preparing for the NFL, the Irish will again have a quarterback battle heading into September.
Notre Dame has four scholarship quarterbacks in junior Drew Pyne, sophomores Tyler Buchner and Ron Powlus III and freshman Steve Angeli on the roster.
The coaching staff is high on Angeli’s potential and Powlus III has experience within the system, but the battle will likely come down to Pyne and Buchner.
“I’m learning as a head coach that playing the quarterback position is extremely difficult,” Freeman said. “They have a lot of pressure on their shoulders. I want them to know the head coach supports them, and I'm with them."
Both Buchner and Pyne received a solid amount of game reps in 2021.
Buchner was used in spurts early on in the season due to his running ability. The then-freshman played in 10 games, rushing for 336 yards and three touchdowns. He also went 21-of-35 for 298 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions through the air.
Pyne saw playing time in two games last season when Coan went down with an ankle injury. The then-sophomore played during the win over Wisconsin and started in the team’s loss to Cincinnati. Collectively, he went 15-of-30 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
Freeman won’t commit to naming a starter for the foreseeable future, but most expect Buchner to receive a majority of the first-team reps as spring practice continues.
“It’s going to be a great battle,” Freeman said. “The challenge for myself and coach (Tommy) Rees is to make sure we continue to create a room that has healthy competition and where everybody wants to be the starter.”
INJURY UPDATES
Freeman provided updates on a number of players who suffered long-term injuries in 2021.
The players that are a full-go for spring practice are linebacker Marist Liufau, wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. and offensive lineman Josh Lugg.
Liufau broke his lower leg in fall camp and missed all of last season. He’s made a full recovery and should be a big contributor at the linebacker position in 2022.
Wilkins Jr. tore his MCL against Cincinnati last season. He's 100% and has returned for what will be his fifth season with Notre Dame.
Lugg injured his knee in December, causing him to miss the Fiesta Bowl. He had surgery soon after the injury and is practicing fully this spring.
As for players that will not participant in spring practice, the Irish will be without wide receiver Avery Davis, defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola and defensive back Cam Hart.
Davis is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in early November against Navy, while Hart and Ademilola are both recovering from shoulder surgery.
Hart and Ademilola are expected back for the fall, but Davis’ timetable is more unknown.
